DA begins coalition talks as two-thirds of South African municipalities face hung councils

DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis says coalition talks are under way after municipal elections left roughly 150 to 160 councils hung, with the DA claiming major metro gains and an outright majority in Cape Town.

DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis has confirmed that coalition talks are under way with other parties to form stable governments in hung councils across South Africa, as roughly two-thirds of the country's municipalities face coalition rule.

Speaking at the national results operations centre in Midrand on Friday morning, Hill-Lewis said the country was entering an epoch-changing period in local governance. He said the party had already initiated outreach to rival organisations over the past 24 hours. Hill-Lewis, who also spoke to IOL on the sidelines, projected that somewhere around 150 to 160 councils would end up hung.

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Hung Council Results And Seat Counts

As of 9am on Friday, with 72% of the national vote counted, 77 of 213 councils were hung with no outright winner, 32 were controlled outright and 104 remained uncalculated. At that point the ANC led nationally with 31.92% and 1,575 seats, followed by the DA on 24.43% with 771 seats, while MKP held third place on 9.16% with 307 seats.

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Hill-Lewis said there were more discussions about having discussions at the moment, adding that the more formal and serious work would begin probably that day or in the coming days. He laid down strict governance terms for any party seeking to co-govern with the DA. He said towns and cities need governments based on integrity with zero tolerance for corruption, including an active programme to root out corruption that has already happened.

DA Coalition Governance Terms

He said accountability programmes in those places are not negotiable and are essential. Hill-Lewis said negotiations would not be conducted through the media, though all signed agreements would be published. He added that he looked forward to the furious negotiations in the coming days, but for now the focus was on celebrating the big win in Cape Town. The coalition drive followed major metro gains claimed by the DA.

Hill-Lewis said the DA would be the largest party in Johannesburg, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni and Nelson Mandela Bay, while the race in Mangaung remained too close to call. The remarks followed declarations made by Hill-Lewis on Thursday in the City of Cape Town, where he serves as mayor, and in uMngeni in KwaZulu-Natal.

In Cape Town, he said the DA was the only party in the country that would govern a metro with an outright majority, describing the return as an emphatic endorsement that exceeded expectations. In uMngeni, Hill-Lewis said the party had moved from a slender majority of just 42 votes in the last election to a resounding majority now. He said the party projected gaining more than 104 new ward seats and more than 230 new councillors across the country.

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DA Black Voter Support In Townships

He said around one million black voters cast their ballots for the DA on Wednesday, citing record support in townships. He said the party was excited, ready and that the momentum was with it, and that it could not wait to keep growing and start preparations for future elections, particularly in 2029.

Hill-Lewis said he was bracing for the start of fierce coalition talks in Gauteng on Friday as the Cape Town metro looked set to be the only one that would have majority governance following this week's municipal elections. On the back of its 20 years in power in Cape Town, the DA had been hoping to entice residents in other metros to put it in charge.

After claiming an early victory in Cape Town on Thursday, Hill-Lewis said he would make a significant announcement at the national results centre in Midrand on Friday. With another majority win on the cards, he said this was an endorsement of what the party had managed to achieve in the city to date.

Cape Town Model For South Africa

He said what the party had been doing in Cape Town these last five years had never been just about Cape Town, but about showing the country what is possible in South Africa, that despite huge challenges, the country can move forward and make progress. Hill-Lewis said he was not claiming Cape Town is a perfect city, but he pledged to listen to residents and tackle their concerns every day.