DA Leader Hill-Lewis Appeals for Unity Ahead of Elections at KZN Conference

Geordin Hill-Lewis, leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA), addressed the party's KwaZulu-Natal provincial conference in Durban, emphasizing inclusivity and highlighting the recent by-election win in a black ward as a sign of growing support across racial lines.

Geordin Hill-Lewis , leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA), addressed the party's KwaZulu-Natal provincial conference in Durban, where delegates elected Sithembiso Ngema as the new provincial leader.

Hill-Lewis used the platform to deliver a message of unity and inclusivity, positioning the DA as a party for all South Africans regardless of race, language, religion, or province. He said the DA stands with every South African who wants the country to succeed and believes in its potential, particularly young people seeking their first job and families yearning for safety and security in their communities.

Hill-Lewis emphasized that the DA is the only party in South Africa capable of campaigning in and winning support from diverse neighborhoods, including suburbs, townships, rural villages, and city centers. He argued that the party can speak honestly to communities with different languages, worship styles, histories, and challenges, offering a vision of shared prosperity.

The DA leader pointed to the recent by-election victory in Emfuleni Local Municipality in Gauteng as evidence that South Africans from all backgrounds are willing to give the DA a chance. The win in Ward 24 of Evaton, secured by a narrow margin of just eight votes, was hailed as historic because it marked the party's first fully black ward nationally.

Hill-Lewis also outlined his plans for Cape Town, where he serves as mayor, including the creation of a dedicated police unit to combat crime. He called on young people to register to vote and mobilize their peers, families, and classmates, stressing that their future does not have to be defined by permanent unemployment.

The conference, held at the Olive Convention Centre in Durban, drew hundreds of delegates and observers, reflecting the DA's efforts to expand its support base in KwaZulu-Natal ahead of the 2024 general elections. The election of Ngema, a former Durban city councillor, signals a generational shift in the provincial leadership





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