Democratic Alliance leader Geordin Hill-Lewis states the party will carefully assess its position in the Government of National Unity after being excluded from governing coalitions in three major Gauteng metro municipalities.

Democratic Alliance leader Geordin Hill-Lewis has officially announced that his party will not rush into an immediate decision regarding its continued participation in the Government of National Unity. This strategic pause follows the exclusion of the Democratic Alliance from the coalition governments established in all three major metropolitan municipalities within Gauteng province. The decision comes in the wake of the recent local government elections, which resulted in a reshuffling of power dynamics across the region.

Hill-Lewis Demands Careful Assessment of Coalition Future

Hill-Lewis emphasized that the Democratic Alliance needs time to reassess its political trajectory without succumbing to emotional pressure or immediate public demand for a reaction. He stated that the party intends to take a break to evaluate the profound implications this exclusion has for the country and its economy. The leader stressed that while the party will not ignore the events of the coalition negotiations, any final determination must be made thoughtfully to ensure the best outcome for the nation. This approach signals a significant moment of reflection for the opposition party as it navigates its relationship with national partners.

Also read Hill-Lewis says new mayoral committee, ‘governs for all Capetonians’

ANC and ActionSA Form New Metro Coalitions

The recent electoral landscape saw the successful formation of multiparty coalitions in Johannesburg, Tshwane, and Ekurhuleni that deliberately excluded the Democratic Alliance from governing roles. These arrangements were primarily led by the African National Congress in partnership with ActionSA, the Economic Freedom Fighters, and the uMkhonto weSizwe Party. Despite emerging as the largest single party in all three metros during the November 4 local government elections, the Democratic Alliance failed to secure the necessary 50% plus one threshold to govern independently. Consequently, mayoral candidates backed by the new coalition partners were elected to control the administrative bodies of these major urban centers.

ActionSA Leader Mashaba Returns as Johannesburg Mayor

In Johannesburg, ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has returned to the position of executive mayor, defeating Democratic Alliance mayoral candidate Helen Zille. The vote resulted in 170 votes for Mashaba compared to 97 votes for Zille, marking a significant political shift in the city. Mashaba, who was first elected as mayor in August 2016 under the Democratic Alliance banner, resigned on October 21, 2019, citing policy and leadership disagreements with the party. He officially left office on November 27 that year before founding ActionSA. He has now promised that his return will transform the city into a construction site by June of next year.

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Ekurhuleni and Tshwane Leadership Reshuffled

In Ekurhuleni, ANC councillor Mziyanda Mketsu was elected executive mayor after securing 141 votes against Democratic Alliance candidate Khathutshelo Rasilingwane, who received 80 votes. This election means the African National Congress has retained the mayoralty previously held by its regional chairperson, Nkosindiphile Xhakaza. Additionally, ANC councillor Thapelo Radebe was elected as the deputy mayor through the coalition arrangement involving the ANC, ActionSA, the EFF, and the MK Party. Meanwhile, in Tshwane, ActionSA's Dr Nasiphi Moya was re-elected as executive mayor on Thursday, cementing the new coalition arrangements in that municipality. The MK Party is understood to have withheld support during the Tshwane mayoral vote but later agreed to support coalition candidates in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni.

Escalating Tensions Within the National Unity Framework

The exclusion of the Democratic Alliance from local governance structures has renewed questions about the stability and future of the broader Government of National Unity. Although the African National Congress and the Democratic Alliance remain partners in the national coalition, their competing political interests have increasingly placed them on opposing sides in municipal negotiations. The November 4 election results showed the Democratic Alliance narrowing the vote gap with the African National Congress, securing 24.65% of the vote compared to the African National Congress's 30.75%. Fundamental policy differences and disagreements over the direction of government have repeatedly exposed the limits of their partnership since they entered the national coalition in 2024.

Next Steps for Ekurhuleni Deputy Mayoral Position

Looking ahead, the uMkhonto weSizwe Party representative is expected to be appointed as the Ekurhuleni deputy mayor within 90 days. This timeline allows the council time to establish the position, which does not currently form part of the city's organogram and requires approval from the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs. As the Democratic Alliance takes time to consider its future, the immediate focus remains on the implementation of these new coalition agreements and their impact on local service delivery and governance in Gauteng.