DA Leader Calls for Policing Reforms and Accountable Leadership

Democratic Alliance leader Geordin Hill-Lewis has called for major policing reforms and accountable leadership to address the country's challenges. He emphasized the need for stronger crime intelligence and rigid action against corruption within the SAPS.

Democratic Alliance leader Geordin Hill-Lewis has called for major policing reforms within the South African Police Service (SAPS). He argued that organised crime, illegal firearms and weak investigations continue to undermine public safety across the country.

Hill-Lewis also urged DA structures to intensify voter registration efforts ahead of the local government elections, saying the country's challenges can be overcome through accountable leadership and effective governance. He emphasized that a DA-led government would be honest with the public and tackle difficult problems. According to Hill-Lewis, South Africa's problems will not be solved overnight but will be addressed by good, honest, hardworking and passionate South Africans. The party's Limpopo provincial congress was held in Polokwane on Saturday.

During the congress, Hill-Lewis highlighted the need for stronger crime intelligence and rigid action against corruption within the SAPS. He emphasized that crime is not just a policing issue but also a freedom, economic and dignity issue. The DA leader argued that the party's approach to governance is different from the current government, which he claimed is pretending that everything is fine when it is not.

Hill-Lewis stated that the DA runs towards problems, tackles difficult issues and solves them over time. He also emphasized the importance of accountable leadership and effective governance in addressing the country's challenges. The DA leader's call for policing reforms and accountable leadership has been met with mixed reactions from various stakeholders. Some have welcomed the call for policing reforms, while others have questioned the DA's ability to address the country's complex problems.

The local government elections are set to take place in the near future, and the DA's voter registration efforts are expected to play a crucial role in determining the party's performance. As the country prepares for the elections, the DA's call for policing reforms and accountable leadership has sparked a heated debate about the country's future





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Democratic Alliance Geordin Hill-Lewis Policing Reforms Accountable Leadership South African Police Service

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