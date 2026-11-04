Helen Zille Votes in Johannesburg, Says DA Can Still Push Over 50 Percent

DA Johannesburg mayoral candidate Helen Zille cast her ballot at Emmarentia Primary School and said the party could still secure an outright majority while urging residents to vote.

Democratic Alliance Johannesburg mayoral candidate Helen Zille has confirmed that she voted in the 2026 Local Government Elections. She cast her ballot at Emmarentia Primary School in Johannesburg and urged residents to participate, saying the future of the city was in their hands.

Zille said the DA could secure more than 50 percent of the vote. We are trying to maximise our vote. That is what every party is trying to do. We can still push over 50 percent, she said as she cast her ballot.

Also read Johannesburg Water Crisis Dominates Local Elections as Zille Vows Immediate Action

DA Focuses On Municipal Service Delivery

She said the DA was not promising extraordinary achievements but had committed itself to restoring the delivery of municipal services. Our job is to get everybody water, electricity, passable roads and refuse removal. That is our job, and we will do our job, she said. The DA is seeking to consolidate its support and expand its electoral footprint, particularly in municipalities where the ANC has struggled to maintain public confidence.

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Zille said the party had no coalition preference but sought an outright majority. Zille criticised ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula over comments that the DA was working against the government of national unity. The dispute followed the DA opposing the reinstatement of 181 candidates before the Electoral Commission of South Africa deadline. The Constitutional Court subsequently reinstated the candidates, allowing them to contest the elections.

It is bitterly disappointing that Fikile Mbalula thinks the ANC has to stick to the deadline when everyone else sticks to the deadline, she said. Zille also linked the DA performance in Johannesburg to housing costs in Cape Town, saying other municipalities failures were driving up demand and rent in the Western Cape capital. The best thing to do to bring rent down in Cape Town is to fix Joburg.

Zille Links Johannesburg Vote To Cape Town Rents

Because the rents are so high in Cape Town, people are coming there from every failed ANC municipality, and they are looking to rent and buy property in the one city that works, she said. Zille said that even President Cyril Ramaphosa and Deputy President Paul Mashatile had their main residences in Cape Town.

So anybody who wants to bring rental property to Cape Town must vote DA in Joburg because your property market might stabilise rather than falling the whole time and fewer people will be flowing into Cape Town, she said. Reflecting on the significance of voting, she urged South Africans to exercise their democratic right. I always love it when I vote because voting is the one day when you have the power as a citizen to shape your own future.

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Residents Urged To Vote In Local Elections

So, it is really important, and anyone who does not vote cannot complain anymore. They did not use the opportunity to change things when they could, she said. Zille also issued a direct appeal to Johannesburg residents. This is Joburg last chance to be rescued and get back onto the path to prosperity.

Today, the future of your city is in your hands. Go and vote, she said. In Johannesburg, voters are choosing their ward representatives and political parties to govern the city.