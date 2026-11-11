DA Invites EFF and MK Party to Coalition Talks After Local Elections

The Democratic Alliance has officially invited the EFF and MK Party to coalition negotiations following local government elections, signaling a significant shift from previous hardline stances against these parties.

The Democratic Alliance has formally invited the Economic Freedom Fighters and the MK Party to begin coalition negotiations following the recent local government elections. This move represents a major strategic pivot for the party, which has long characterized the EFF as a direct threat to South Africa's democratic institutions. The invitation was confirmed by both the EFF and the MK Party on Wednesday, opening the door for potential power-sharing arrangements in municipalities across the country.

Formal Invitations Received by Opposition Parties

Elections spokesperson Sixolise Gcilishe confirmed that the EFF received a letter from the DA and held a meeting with their leadership the following day. The letter requested collaboration on municipal levels, although the EFF has not yet issued a public response to the proposal. Gcilishe stated that while the leadership met to discuss the offer, no final decision had been communicated to the media or the public at that time.

Also read ActionSA says no coalition deal reached with MK Party or ANC in KZN

Similarly, MK Party leader Dali Mpofu confirmed that the DA had reached out to former President Jacob Zuma regarding possible coalition arrangements. Mpofu announced that a decision had been taken to accept the invitation, with two teams working to finalize the schedule for an upcoming meeting within the next few days. The MK Party leadership viewed this outreach as a positive step toward establishing a functional government structure at the local level.

Shift in Democratic Alliance Strategy

The current approach marks a distinct departure from the Democratic Alliance's longstanding position that it would not enter into coalition agreements with the EFF or the MK Party. A DA insider noted that the party's federal executive meeting last week resulted in a decision to open discussions with all interested parties regarding possible coalitions. The insider described DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis as being more open to broad conversations compared to his predecessors, while emphasizing that any coalition partners must remain committed to good governance.

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Despite this shift, DA federal council chairperson Ashor Sarupen declined to comment directly on whether the party was negotiating with the EFF and MK Party. Sarupen stated that the party is speaking to all groups interested in non-racialism, the rule of law, anti-corruption, and service delivery. He emphasized that these discussions are conducted in good faith to restore service delivery in municipalities, reiterating the party's commitment to avoiding negotiations via the press.

Historical Rhetoric and Previous Opposition

This new diplomatic overture contrasts sharply with the Democratic Alliance's previous public statements. The party had entered the government of national unity specifically to keep the EFF and MK Party out of national government. During The Political Arena podcast's leaders' debate in October, DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis accused the EFF and its leader, Julius Malema, of fuelling instability in coalition governments. He argued that parties such as the DA had a responsibility to keep the EFF out of government, citing their alleged involvement in state capture.

On voting day, DA Johannesburg mayoral candidate Helen Zille was reported to have ruled out any arrangement that relied on the EFF to keep a minority coalition in power. The Sunday World reported that Zille warned the DA would rather sit in opposition than enter what she described as an unworkable coalition. This stance highlighted the internal tensions within the party regarding how to handle post-election negotiations with former ideological rivals.

Legal Confrontation and Municipal Impact

The coalition overtures come amid a separate legal confrontation between Helen Zille and Julius Malema. On Wednesday, Malema sent Zille a letter of demand calling on her to retract her statements and issue a public apology by close of business. The letter accused Zille of making defamatory and unfounded allegations during a Sunday interview in which she alleged that Malema had wielded influence over former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba.

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Zille has refused to retract her statement, maintaining that her allegations were based on factual observations. This legal dispute adds a layer of complexity to the political negotiations, as personal and legal grievances intersect with broader municipal governance issues. The MK Party negotiators also held an exploratory meeting with ANC negotiators on Sunday, indicating that multiple pathways to power are being explored simultaneously by various political entities.

Next Steps in Municipal Governance

The MK Party's national negotiations team indicated that they do not have any preconditions or non-negotiables for entering into agreements. Dali Mpofu stated that the party is prepared to talk to any political party willing to engage in dialogue, reinforcing their openness to coalition building. The upcoming meetings between the DA, EFF, and MK Party will be critical in determining whether these discussions result in stable municipal administrations or further political fragmentation.

The outcome of these negotiations will have significant implications for service delivery and governance in South African municipalities. As the parties finalize their arrangements, citizens will be watching closely to see if the promised commitment to good governance and anti-corruption translates into tangible improvements in local administration. The coming days will reveal whether the DA's shift in strategy can yield effective partnerships or if historical animosities will hinder progress.