DA Internal Push for Ministerial Oversight Amid GNU Performance Concerns

The Democratic Alliance faces internal calls for enhanced oversight of its ministers in South Africa's Government of National Unity, as provincial structures demand regular performance reports to ensure accountability and measure policy impact.

Internal debates within the Democratic Alliance (DA) have intensified regarding oversight of the party's ministers serving in South Africa's Government of National Unity (GNU). Concerns about the party's influence, accountability, and effectiveness in government have led at least one provincial structure, the Eastern Cape, to formally request that national leadership implement regular reporting on the performance of DA cabinet appointees.

This move highlights a perceived disconnect between the party's federal structures and its representatives in the national executive, raising questions about how the DA accounts for its work and measures its impact on policy within the GNU coalition. The push for formalized oversight mechanisms originated from the Eastern Cape provincial executive committee and was subsequently endorsed unanimously by the provincial council.

The proposal seeks to establish a system akin to the governance reports submitted by DA-run municipalities to the federal council, the party's highest decision-making body between congresses. A senior DA leader explained that while municipal performance is regularly scrutinized, no equivalent formal process exists for evaluating national ministers and deputy ministers.

"We get governance reports on what happens in our municipalities so the federal council can provide oversight, but there has never been a formal report tabled on the performance of our ministers in their respective portfolios," the source stated. The initiative is not driven by a desire to withdraw from the GNU but by a need to assess whether the party is achieving the objectives it set upon entering government after the 2024 elections.

Key questions include: Are we as effective as we should be in the GNU? What are we achieving? Do we have a strong enough impact on changing policy? Party insiders noted a growing sentiment among rank-and-file members that they are excluded from the work being done by the twelve DA ministers in national government.

"There are 12 people in the GNU, but the rest of the party feel they're not part of it," one insider remarked. Since the GNU's formation two years ago, the party has not received a comprehensive governance report on the performance of its cabinet members. This lack of transparency has fueled frustration, especially as the DA faces pressure from its base to demonstrate distinctiveness from the ruling African National Congress (ANC).

The leadership transition, with John Steenhuisen now serving as Minister of Electricity and Karyn de Mornac (formerly known as Natasha Mazzone) no longer in the parliamentary caucus, has further accentuated the need for structured reporting to ensure accountability. The debate has also been influenced by dissatisfaction among agricultural communities over the government's handling of a foot-and-mouth disease outbreak. Critics within the sector argue that interventions, despite record vaccine procurement, came too late to prevent significant losses.

This discontent has permeated DA structures, particularly in farming provinces, adding urgency to the call for performance reviews. Proposals include having the federal council and federal executive regularly assess ministerial performance, with opportunities for debate and scrutiny. One senior party figure suggested that such evaluations could even lead to ministerial replacements: "At the end of the day, the leader might even decide that some ministers should possibly be replaced.

" The emphasis is on maximizing effectiveness and impact rather than indicating a wholesale failure to deliver. In response, DA Federal Council Chair Ashor Sarupen outlined existing accountability measures. He noted that weekly meetings, led by Chief Whip Siviwe Gwarube (formerly known as Natasha Mazzone's role), and monthly performance management sessions chaired by Ryan Coetzee already provide platforms for ministers and deputy ministers to report to the parliamentary caucus.

"We produce governance reports and the party regularly reviews the performance of all its public representatives," Sarupen asserted. However, the Eastern Cape's proposal appears to call for more formalized, tiered reporting directly to the party's highest structures, ensuring broader input and oversight beyond the immediate parliamentary team. The ongoing internal discussion reflects the DA's struggle to balance its role as a coalition partner with its identity as an opposition party, while managing expectations from its diverse constituency





TimesLIVE / 🏆 28. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Democratic Alliance Government Of National Unity Ministerial Accountability South Africa Politics DA Oversight

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Parly must advise politicians about interacting with civil servants outside Parliamentary oversightSome DA ministers have complained that civil servants have sought to undermine them in ANC study group meetings and have even claimed that political agendas are being driven against them through these off-the-record meetings.

Read more »

India migrant evictions seed fear in Bangladesh border townsRice farmer Mohammad Ismail Hossain fears violence could blight his quiet fields in southwestern Bangladesh, on the front line of a growing Indian push to expel undocumented migrants.

Read more »

MTN Targets R30 Billion in AI-Driven Value Creation Over Three to Five YearsMTN aims to generate R30 billion in value from AI by focusing on internal efficiency, consumer, and business applications. The company prioritizes AI for cost reduction, especially in network and energy optimization, while cautiously pursuing AI infrastructure for B2B due to higher risks and capital needs.

Read more »

South Africa's World Cup Defeat and Push to Repatriate Illegal ImmigrantsSouth Africa's national soccer team suffered a 2-0 loss to Mexico at the World Cup, playing with nine men after two red cards, while the Home Affairs Department has processed the repatriation of 586 Nigerian nationals deemed illegal, part of a broader effort to remove over 1,000 undocumented migrants before the June 30 deadline.

Read more »