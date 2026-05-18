DA in Ekurhuleni calls for precautionary suspension of City Manager Kagiso Lerutla amid fraud and corruption charges

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Ekurhuleni has called for City Manager Kagiso Lerutla to be placed on precautionary suspension while he faces fraud and corruption charges. The party has opposed the return to work of Lerutla, calling for his immediate precautionary suspension while his legal case remains before the courts.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Ekurhuleni has called for City Manager Kagiso Lerutla to be placed on precautionary suspension while he faces fraud and corruption charges .

The DA has opposed the return to work of Ekurhuleni City Manager Kagiso Lerutla, calling for his immediate precautionary suspension while his legal case remains before the courts. The party is also pushing for an urgent council meeting to address the matter. The DA further criticised Ekurhuleni Executive Mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza for what it described as a failure to act decisively during the previous council sitting.

According to the party, the mayor missed an opportunity to prioritise accountability and transparency by delaying action and requesting additional legal opinion, despite allegedly having sufficient time to obtain clarity on the matter beforehand. The DA argues that Lerutla’s return to office while facing serious allegations, including fraud, corruption and defeating the ends of justice, undermines public confidence in the City of Ekurhuleni’s leadership and governance standards.

The party maintains that placing the city manager on precautionary suspension would protect the integrity of municipal processes while legal proceedings continue. City Manager Kagiso Lerutla has returned to work, and any decision regarding his future will be discussed during Thursday’s extraordinary council meeting, where legal representatives will be present





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Democratic Alliance (DA) Ekurhuleni City Manager Kagiso Lerutla Precautionary Suspension Fraud And Corruption Charges Return To Work Urgent Council Meeting Accountability And Transparency Public Confidence Municipal Processes Legal Proceedings

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