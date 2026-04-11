DA Focuses on Fixing Problems, Service Delivery in GNU: Schreiber

DA MP Leon Schreiber outlines the party's role in the Government of National Unity (GNU), emphasizing a commitment to solving service delivery issues and building a functional government. Jane Sithole highlights the need for compassionate leadership and community engagement.

Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Leon Schreiber asserts that the party's primary objective within the Government of National Unity ( GNU ) is to actively address and rectify existing problems, particularly those concerning service delivery deficiencies within municipalities. Schreiber delivered these remarks to an audience of over 2,000 delegates at the DA's Federal Congress held at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, Johannesburg.

His address underscored the DA's commitment to tangible improvements and its ability to tackle complex challenges. Schreiber highlighted the DA's performance across the six portfolios it manages within the GNU, emphasizing that the party is demonstrating a capacity to resolve issues that have been considered insurmountable. He framed the DA's efforts as a form of state-building, rising from the remnants of past governance failures. Schreiber specifically addressed residents of municipalities experiencing service delivery breakdowns, offering a message of optimism and renewal, noting that, for the first time in South Africa's democratic history, a political party has consistently shown its ability to fix problems at municipal, provincial, and national levels, surpassing the failures of other political entities. He further elaborated on the DA's vision and strategy for effective governance. \The congress also featured key speeches, including one by Jane Sithole, focusing on the imperative of compassionate leadership and meaningful community engagement. Sithole, who is also vying for the position of DA's Federal Deputy Chairperson, stressed that political transformations do not happen automatically and that winning the trust of South Africans, especially in rural areas, necessitates attentive listening, thorough understanding, and clear communication regarding the concrete benefits of change. She acknowledged that the transition of voters away from the African National Congress (ANC) does not guarantee an automatic shift in their support to other parties. Sithole further emphasized the importance of understanding the specific needs and aspirations of rural communities and tailoring outreach efforts accordingly. She pointed out that it is crucial to understand what the DA offers to those who may have become disillusioned with the ANC and to articulate that message effectively to activists and residents alike, facilitating a deeper conversation and fostering trust at the leadership and grassroots levels. \The DA's Federal Congress served as a platform for internal reflection, policy refinement, and the election of new leaders, all geared toward shaping the party's future trajectory and enhancing its capacity to govern effectively within the GNU. The event underscored the DA's commitment to addressing pressing societal issues and promoting a vision of governance that prioritizes service delivery and the well-being of all South Africans. The discussions centered on strengthening the party's policy positions, particularly in the context of the GNU, and ensuring that the DA remains responsive to the evolving needs of the electorate. The key speeches, including those from Schreiber and Sithole, provided valuable insights into the party's strategic priorities, emphasizing the importance of pragmatic solutions, compassionate leadership, and a steadfast commitment to delivering tangible results. The congress signaled a renewed focus on achieving real change and demonstrating the DA's ability to create a functional and effective government for the nation. Furthermore, the event highlighted the DA's aspiration to serve the country with a government that is fully functional and delivers results





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Democratic Alliance DA GNU Government Of National Unity Leon Schreiber Service Delivery Municipalities Federal Congress Jane Sithole South Africa

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