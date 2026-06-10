DA Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate pledges to root out corruption, improve service delivery, and restore accountability

Khathu Rasilingwane, the DA mayoral candidate for Ekurhuleni, has pledged to focus on crushing corruption, improving service delivery, and attracting investors in the upcoming local government elections. She aims to secure an outright majority in the metro to avoid another ‘coalition of chaos’.

The DA’s Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate, Khathu Rasilingwane , has pledged to root out corruption, improve service delivery , and restore accountability as the party intensifies its campaign to secure outright control of the metro in November’s local government elections .

Khathu Rasilingwane, the DA mayoral candidate for Ekurhuleni, addressed Ekurhuleni residents at the Impala Park Community Hall in Boksburg on 10 June, vowing to focus on crushing corruption, improving service delivery, and attracting investors. She is gunning for an outright majority in the metro to avoid what the party has termed another ‘coalition of chaos’





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Democratic Alliance Khathu Rasilingwane Ekurhuleni Mayoral Candidate Local Government Elections Corruption Service Delivery Accountability Coalition Of Chaos EFF ANC Gauteng Impala Park Community Hall Boksburg Khathutshelo Rasilingwane Ekurhuleni Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department Madlanga Commission Community Trust Body Cameras Rigorous Vetting Neighbourhood Watch Associations Local Hotspots Community Policing Forums Local Knowledge Service Delivery Crises Water And Electricity Crises Maintenance Underspending Ageing Infrastructure Non-Revenue Water Losses Electricity Losses Illegal Connections Businesses Leaving The City Budgeting Infrastructure Maintenance Infrastructure Expansion Population Growth Budgeting To Make Sure That We Are Able To Dea Ringfencing Revenues For Services Improving Refuse Collections Fixing Broken Streetlights Filling Potholes

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