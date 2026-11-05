DA Dominates Western Cape 2026 Elections Despite Hung Councils

The Democratic Alliance retains control of the Western Cape provincial vote in 2026 local elections but faces fragmented municipal results requiring coalition negotiations across several key areas.

The Democratic Alliance is consolidating its political stronghold in the Western Cape province as early data from the 2026 local government elections confirms its provincial leadership. With half of the voting districts in the region now processed, the party holds a decisive lead in the aggregate vote, signaling continued voter confidence in its governance record. This early snapshot, based on 50% of the 1,623 voting districts, establishes the baseline for a complex municipal landscape that will likely require new governing alliances.

The provincial tally reveals a clear hierarchy among major political organizations, with the Democratic Alliance capturing 53.4% of the provincial vote. The African National Congress follows in second place with 14%, significantly trailing the leading party. The Patriotic Alliance secures 11.1% of the vote, while the Freedom Front Plus holds 5.4%. Smaller entities, including the Economic Freedom Fighters with 2.2% and ActionSA with 1.1%, round out the major party statistics, highlighting a dispersed vote that favors coalition building in specific localities.

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Municipal Fragmentation and Coalition Needs

While the provincial numbers are robust, the municipal breakdown tells a story of political fragmentation across the ten municipalities that have fully reported their counts. Only the Swartland municipality offers a straightforward majority, where the Democratic Alliance secured 60.7% of the vote. In contrast, nine other municipalities have produced hung councils, forcing the leading party into a position where it must negotiate with other political formations to govern effectively. This pattern suggests that while the Democratic Alliance remains the largest party, it no longer dominates every local council outright.

Key metropolitan and regional hubs reflect this mixed reality. In the City of Cape Town, the Democratic Alliance leads with 60.4% of the vote, though only about a quarter of voting districts have been counted. Despite the incomplete data, the trajectory indicates the party is on course to retain control of the country's second-largest metropolitan municipality. Strong performances are also evident in Drakenstein, where the party holds 57.3% with 85% of districts counted, and in Stellenbosch, where it leads with 61.3% after 66% of votes are tallied. Mossel Bay shows an even stronger lead for the Democratic Alliance at 67.1% after 89% of districts are counted.

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Competitive Districts and Rival Gains

The political competition intensifies in specific districts where the Democratic Alliance falls short of a majority. In Saldanha Bay, after all voting districts have been counted, the party leads with 49.1%, leaving it just short of the threshold needed for independent governance. Similar tight margins exist in Cape Agulhas, where the Democratic Alliance holds 45.6%, and in Matzikama, where it captured 42% of the vote. The Witzenberg municipality also shows a competitive field, with the Democratic Alliance at 40.8% after the count was completed.

The Patriotic Alliance and other smaller parties are making notable inroads in rural and semi-rural areas. In Prince Albert, the Patriotic Alliance leads with 49% of the vote after all districts are counted, positioning it as a kingmaker in the council. Other municipalities show fragmented leadership, with ActionSA leading in Laingsburg at 26.6% and Icosa ahead in Kannaland with 27.1%. The African National Congress shows isolated strength in Beaufort West, leading with 24.8% after 87% of districts are counted, while the Democratic Alliance maintains leads in Cederberg, Hessequa, Bitou, Breede Valley, George, Overstrand, and Theewaterskloof.

Future Implications for Governance

The early results from the 2026 elections underscore an increasingly fragmented political landscape in the Western Cape. Smaller parties and independent civic organizations are holding the balance of power in councils such as Saldanha Bay, Prince Albert, Kannaland, Laingsburg, and Oudtshoorn. This shift means that the Democratic Alliance, despite its provincial dominance, will face the necessity of coalition negotiations to secure governing majorities in these localities. The political dynamics are shifting from simple majoritarian wins to complex alliance formations.

As the counting process continues, the Electoral Commission of South Africa is expected to announce final results only after the completion of counting, verification, and the objections process. Business Day reports that these final figures will provide the definitive map of power in the Western Cape, revealing which municipalities will be governed by single parties and which will require cooperative governance structures. The coming weeks will test the ability of political leaders to form stable coalitions in this new fragmented era.