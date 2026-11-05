DA projects about 58% of Cape Town vote as Hill-Lewis claims early victory

Geordin Hill-Lewis has claimed an early victory in Cape Town, projecting the DA will win about 58% of the vote and retain an outright majority. Latest results showed the party just above 60% with the ANC far behind.

DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis has claimed an early victory in the City of Cape Town, projecting that his party will secure about 58% of the vote in Wednesday local government elections.

He is set to return as mayor of the metro. Hill-Lewis made the announcement to jubilant party supporters on Thursday at a mini-victory rally outside the IEC provincial results centre in Century City. He said his party was likely to be the only one winning a metro municipality with an outright majority.

Also read Beyond the school bell: Cape Town puts afterschool programmes under the spotlight

Just after 1pm on Thursday, the DA was the leading party in Cape Town, hovering just above 60%, with the ANC far behind on just under 12%, and the PA at 4.23%. Just over 60% of valid votes had been declared, and the picture was unlikely to change. Earlier, when only about a quarter of the metro voting stations had been counted, the DA led with 52.7% of the vote in preliminary results.

That strengthened its prospects of retaining its outright majority in the country second-largest metropolitan municipality. Based on our own collection of all the data from all the voting stations where you all worked late into last night, we can project our results in the City of Cape Town will be around 58% of the vote, Hill-Lewis said.

Advertisement

Hill-Lewis asserted that his party is well on its way to emerge as the dominant coalition negotiator, as the latest IEC results suggested there would be no outright majority winner in the country other seven metros. He named Johannesburg, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni and Nelson Mandela Bay.

Cape Town Metro Majority Projection

It is a little bit too early to say, but it looks like, if current trends continue, Cape Town will be the only metro city in the country with the majority government, said Hill-Lewis to loud cheers from DA members who braved the drizzling weather. Every other city will most likely be a coalition government and in many of those places, it is a very good chance that will be a DA-led coalition.

So this a great, wonderful day for Cape Town and very good day for South Africa. I am overwhelmed. I really did not expect such a strong endorsement from this election, and I just want to thank you so much to the people of Cape Town. It means so much to me that they have sent this clear message of endorsement.

I am eternally grateful to the residents of Cape Town for showing up. The party confidence comes despite pre-election polling suggesting it could face a tougher contest. Some surveys placed its support below the 50% threshold. Hill-Lewis attributed the victory to a good voter turnout in DA strongholds in the Cape suburbia, as well as increased support in areas on the Cape Flats such as Gugulethu and Khayelitsha.

The DA has traditionally struggled to attract significant numbers of voters in those areas. The results we are seeing this morning from across many of Cape Town townships are nothing short of extraordinary, he said. It is now safe to say that we will have the best results we have ever had as the DA in Cape Town townships and that is quite an important thing.

Advertisement

Township Voting Results Analysis

He pointed to ward 40 in Gugulethu, where the DA came within about 200 votes of winning. In ward 98 in Khayelitsha, its support increased from about 200 votes in the previous election to 1,200 in Wednesday poll.

What we have been doing in Cape Town these last five years has never been just about Cape Town; it is about showing the rest of our country what is possible in SA: that despite our huge challenges, we can move forward, we can make progress. We do not have to accept that we only go backwards, as we have seen in so many other places.

And I am so glad that message, that Cape Town spirit is now swimming across SA and many municipalities. The projected result would extend the DA more than two-decade control of the metro. The DA has governed Cape Town since 2006, when it took control of the municipality after the local government elections. It could also secure Hill-Lewis a second term as mayor.

Addressing the party supporters, Hill-Lewis said his first five years as mayor had been an honour and privilege. He said he looked forward to continuing to serve the city. He said the DA would focus on economic growth, job creation and service delivery if returned to office.

Hill-Lewis Economic Growth Pledges

Our mission is to get up every morning for the next five years and do everything in our power, every effort that we can, to improve the lives of every person in our city, he said. Hill-Lewis committed to working with Western Cape premier Alan Winde to attract investment and create employment opportunities. We are working and have worked together as partners with one simple mission: to grow this Cape economy, to get more people into work, he said.

He pledged to intensify efforts to address sewage spills. He said the city had reduced them by a third over the past five years. Hill-Lewis described the projected result as an endorsement of the DA record in government. He acknowledged that significant challenges remained for residents across the metro.

He said Cape Town could emerge as the only major metropolitan municipality in the country with an outright majority government. Early results elsewhere pointed to the possibility of coalition administrations. The Electoral Commission of South Africa had not confirmed the final outcome of the election at the time of the DA announcement.