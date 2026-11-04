Da Cruz tips Duba for Bafana call-up as Chiefs weigh move for free agent Mokwana

Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando da Cruz has backed striker Wandile Duba for a future Bafana Bafana call-up after his hat-trick against TS Galaxy, while the club expects to sign free agent Elias Mokwana.

Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando da Cruz has tipped striker Wandile Duba for a Bafana Bafana call-up in the near future. Da Cruz spoke after Duba scored his first career hat-trick in a 3-0 win over TS Galaxy in the first round of the Carling Knockout at FNB Stadium.

That match was played four days before the Soweto derby at the same venue. The 22-year-old Duba has scored six goals in eight games across all domestic competitions this season. He missed a big chance in the first half of Saturday's Soweto derby, where Orlando Pirates beat Chiefs 2-1. Da Cruz said Duba must improve his consistency.

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Wandile Duba Bafana Bafana Prospect

"I am very happy for Duba. He is a young player, and so sometimes he has a lot of ups and downs. He must improve his consistency," Da Cruz said.

"He is a very good young player. He is able to drop back and make deep runs. He is very good in front of the goal, but he must continue to work hard, to listen to the coaches, and maybe if he continues to work hard, he can become a player for Bafana Bafana.

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" Chiefs have struggled to have players in the national team in recent times as they have also hardly hit top form. Lebohang Maboe is the only Chiefs player in the current Bafana preliminary squad for two upcoming Afcon qualifiers against Kenya this month. Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane is expected to announce his final squad before the end of this week. Bafana host Kenya at Orlando Amstel Arena on November 13 at 6pm.

They then face Kenya again in Nairobi four days later. After winning their two opening qualifiers against Guinea and Eritrea during the last Fifa window, South Africa top Group D of the qualifiers for next year's Afcon in Uganda, Tanzania and Kenya.

Bafana Bafana Afcon Qualifiers

Meanwhile, Chiefs are also expected to conclude the signing of free agent Bafana international Elias Mokwana in the next few days. Mokwana, 27, is unattached after leaving Tunisian side Esperance in September. The Soweto derby defeat left Chiefs 11 points behind second-placed Pirates in the league. Pirates are a point behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who have played one match more.

Chiefs had not lost a league game this season before Saturday and their winless streak in league derbies now stands at seven matches. Da Cruz conceded that challenging for the league title will now be more difficult, though he did not give up entirely. He is banking on the return of injured players to turn things around.

"It is more difficult today after this game, but the PSL is a long journey," Da Cruz said. "There are 21 fixtures remaining. When we recover our injured players, we will have more consistency in our performances, especially because we have played a lot of draws since the start of the season. Normally we deserved to win those games, but due to our lack of experience, we did not.

It will turn our side when we recover all our squad.

Kaizer Chiefs Injury Concerns

" Injuries have robbed Da Cruz of dependable players such as Siphesihle Ndlovu, Thabiso Monyane and Langelihle Phili. Questions remain about why he relegated Rushwin Dortley to the bench after he returned from a long injury in last week's win over TS Galaxy. His replacement for Saturday, Inacio Miguel, departed to his second red card in Chiefs colours, adding to the 21 cautions he has received since joining the club in 2024.

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Chiefs' other main problem has been poor finishing, but it was not until the final 10 minutes that Da Cruz called Flavio da Silva, their top scorer last season, from the substitutes' bench. By then, his Pirates counterpart Abdeslam Ouaddou had already corrected his mistake of fielding Deon Hotto in an unfamiliar right-wing role. He removed Nkosikhona Ndaba, moved Hotto to left-back and deployed Ghampani Lungu among the attackers.

Pirates also had the luxury of introducing Bafana players Oswin Appollis and Evidence Makgopa at a time when they had the momentum. Da Cruz was adamant his team lost the derby mainly because of inexperience, but a glance at the two teams' sheets tells a different story.

Ten of the 11 players who started for Amakhosi in the 1-2 loss have been at the club for more than two seasons, except Thabo Moloisane, a solid international defender who joined from Stellenbosch at the start of this term. By contrast, Pirates started with a midfield trio of derby debutants in Simphiwe Selepe, Thapelo Mokobodi and Simphiwe Masilela, as well as the vastly inexperienced Nkosikhona Ndaba at left-back, who was limited to just five minutes in the two derbies last season.

Derby Defeat Analysis

Da Cruz cannot throw the inexperience excuse and expect it to hold. Chiefs have had far too many games like Saturday's, where they failed to capitalise on their chances, such as the ones they had in the first half against Pirates. Wandile Duba's point-blank miss early in the game was the most glaring, and Chiefs paid the ultimate price.

Whereas in previous games they would escape with one point when their performance merited three, at the weekend they left South Africa's biggest football fixture with nothing but a severely battered pride after suffering a first league defeat of the season and plunging 11 points behind their rivals. It is not entirely Da Cruz's fault, but he is not blameless either. Da Cruz promised he would get it right.

"It takes time," he reasoned, but time may not be on his side. Chiefs need to show more than promise; they must convert their big chances and not escape with draws or defeats from matches they dominate. The truth is, once Ouaddou corrected his tactical error, only one outcome was possible in a one-sided second half, and Pirates should have added more goals. Chiefs, meanwhile, had no answers after falling behind to Tshepang Moremi's goal, which put Pirates 2-1 up.

Da Cruz bemoaned that Bucs' opening goal may have been offside and accused them of "playing with 12 men", but he will need to look beyond injuries, players' ages, and resources to honestly assess why Amakhosi are evidently falling far behind their rivals.