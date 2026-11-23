Kaizer Chiefs beat Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 after extra time to reach the Carling Knockout final, where they will face Orlando Pirates on December 12. Coach Fernando da Cruz wants revenge for a recent 2-1 league derby defeat.

Kaizer Chiefs will face Orlando Pirates in the Carling Knockout Cup Soweto derby final on December 12. Chiefs booked their place with a 2-1 extra-time victory over Mamelodi Sundowns in the semifinal at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on Sunday.

Fernando da Cruz Seeks Revenge Against Orlando Pirates

Coach Fernando da Cruz is relishing the chance for a trophy and revenge. He said refereeing decisions went against his team in their 2-1 Betway Premiership defeat in the last derby last month. The 53-year-old Frenchman has been under pressure given a string of unconvincing results. Lifting a cup against Chiefs arch-foes would go a long way in earning the trust of the club and its supporters.

Also read Kaizer Chiefs beat Sundowns 2-1 in extra time to reach Carling Knockout final against Pirates

Next month will be the first cup final for Da Cruz since joining the Glamour Boys in the off-season. He promised his team will give their all to ensure they clinch the title. It will be a new game, it will be a new story and we will be up to the task, Da Cruz said in his post-match press conference.

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We played a Soweto derby a few weeks ago, we lost it, but we conceded the first goal from the mistake of the referee. I know that it is not easy to be a referee, especially without the VAR, so it can happen. We know that it will be a tough game, so let us see what will happen. Da Cruz was pleased with Chiefs performance against Sundowns in a competitive and entertaining semifinal.

He said Amakhosi deserved to advance to the final. I am very happy. The players and club deserve it and our supporters too, because they are important for us. Now is the time to enjoy being in the final and afterwards we will prepare for it because we will play a good team.

Chiefs Secure Final Spot With Extra Time Goals

We want to lift this trophy. Chiefs secured their place after extra time goals from Pule Mmodi and new signing Elias Mokwana. The coach praised defender Rushwin Dortley, who came through 120 energy-sapping minutes against Downs. He said he is delighted the centreback returned from injury earlier than expected.

Dortley was superb at Loftus, playing a key role in Chiefs advancing to the final. For the moment, we only have one match a week. He is only able to play one game a week, so it is not a problem. He made a lot of effort to come back so quickly, he worked a lot.

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Normally we planned for him to come back in January, but he was ready before then. He is good with his head and with the ball. If he makes mistakes with the ball, he must continue like that because he is a player who is able to break the lines.