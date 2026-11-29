Kaizer Chiefs lost 1-0 to Chippa United in the Betway Premiership, with coach Fernando Da Cruz criticising his players for a lack of humility, intensity and quality.

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Fernando Da Cruz criticised his players after a 1-0 Betway Premiership loss to Chippa United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

Azola Matrose netted the only goal of the game in the 33rd minute as Brandon Truter's Chippa picked up a second Premiership win in a row. The result extended Chiefs' winless Betway Premiership run to five matches and handed Chippa their first home win of the season. Chiefs were coming off a superb Carling Black Label Knockout semifinal victory over Mamelodi Sundowns but were out-fought by the Chilli Boys in Gqeberha.

Also read Kaizer Chiefs targeting maximum points against Chippa

Da Cruz Admits Chiefs Performance Was Worst

Da Cruz admitted his side were particularly poor in the first half and lacked the quality to fight their way back into the contest. Speaking to SuperSport TV after the match, Da Cruz said it was Chiefs' worst game since the beginning of the season. He said the opponent deserved to win and that at half time he could have made nine substitutions, with only one outfield player at the level of this game.

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At the post match press conference, Da Cruz accused his team of lacking humility on the back of the win over Sundowns, which set up a Carling Knockout final Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates on December 12. He said there was a lack of everything, including speed in passing, speed in the game and a lack of quality. Da Cruz said he was very disappointed for the fans and that the team did not respect football.

He said the game against Sundowns should normally have given them confidence and humility, but that there was a big lack of humility against Chippa. He also said the Sundowns victory had to give confidence but above all humility. The Frenchman was particularly critical of his players' lack of intensity, movement and technical quality, suggesting that Chiefs fell short in almost every department.

Coach Laments Lack Of Speed And Quality

He said the team lacked speed in the game, speed in the pass, speed in the runs, runs without the ball and technical quality. He added that Chiefs lacked everything to win this game. His frustration extended beyond the result, with Da Cruz expressing disappointment at what his team had shown their supporters. He said he was disappointed with the result, but the opponent deserved it, and especially disappointed with what they did and what they showed to their fans.

He repeated that they were not respecting football. Chiefs have not won a Premiership game since September 6, and now trail league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by 15 points. Da Cruz acknowledged the importance of collecting points as they look to improve their league position. Da Cruz said Chiefs must now turn their attention to their next assignment against Milford FC.

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Chiefs Must Focus On Milford FC Game

He said the team has to work hard, focus on the game against Milford and get points in the league, adding that they do not have enough points at the moment. For Da Cruz, the immediate challenge is ensuring that the performance against Chippa becomes a lesson rather than the beginning of another difficult spell for the Soweto giants.