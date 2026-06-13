DA Confirms Geordin Hill-Lewis as Cape Town Mayoral Candidate for Upcoming Elections

At a campaign launch in Hanover Park, Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis was officially named the Democratic Alliance's candidate for the mayoral race in the November local government elections. He highlighted the DA's service delivery record, contrasted it with problems in ANC-run Johannesburg, and acknowledged challenges from smaller parties targeting the DA's coloured support base in the Western Cape.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis , who also serves as the leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA), has been formally confirmed as the party's candidate for the mayoral position in the city's upcoming local government elections.

Speaking at a crowded campaign launch event held at the Hanover Park Civic Centre on Saturday, Hill-Lewis presented the DA's track record on service delivery in Cape Town and made a direct appeal to voters to grant the party another term when elections take place in November. He highlighted the progress achieved during his first term as mayor and drew stark contrasts with other major metropolitan areas, especially Johannesburg, which he criticized for persistent service delivery failures under an African National Congress (ANC)-led coalition.

The DA faces the challenge of maintaining control over Cape Town despite efforts by smaller parties to erode its traditional support, particularly among the coloured community in the Western Cape. Hill-Lewis's announcement marks a pivotal moment in the party's campaign strategy as it seeks to secure a continued twenty-year hold on the city. The event underscored the DA's focus on local governance achievements while positioning itself against the ANC's perceived mismanagement elsewhere.

With the elections approaching, the race is intensifying, and the DA's ability to retain its stronghold will depend on convincing voters that its record outweighs the inroads made by opposition parties





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Cape Town Geordin Hill-Lewis Democratic Alliance Local Elections Mayoral Race Service Delivery ANC Johannesburg Western Cape Coloured Voters

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