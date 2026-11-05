DA Leads Western Cape with 55.86 Percent, ANC at 12.32 Percent in Early 2026 Local Election Count

Early results show the DA leading in the Western Cape with 55.86 percent, while the ANC has 12.32 percent. The party is confident of retaining over 50 percent and claims gains in townships and rural areas.

Early results in the 2026 Local Government Elections for the Western Cape show the Democratic Alliance (DA) leading with 55.86 percent of counted votes. The ANC follows with 12.32 percent and the Patriotic Alliance (PA) has 10.72 percent.

The DA has expressed confidence it will retain more than 50 percent of the vote in the Western Cape. Federal Council chairperson Ashor Sarupen said early results pointed to a strong provincial performance, predicting the party would secure approximately 51 percent across the province. Sarupen cautioned it was still too early to make definitive calls about individual municipalities. He said some rural municipalities were still waiting for all voting districts to be counted.

Also read IEC confident Western Cape special voting will finish by Tuesday deadline

DA Predicts Western Cape Victory

I am not yet ready to call this, he said. Speaking on CapeTalk as votes continued to be counted, Sarupen said he was encouraged by what he had seen so far. He added that he was confident about the party performance in the City of Cape Town. The DA has also claimed significant inroads into townships, informal settlements and rural communities.

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Sarupen pointed to the Free State, where he said the DA was leading in the predominantly black, rural municipality of Kopanong. He also claimed the party had made gains in townships in southern Gauteng, saying it had been winning support from the ANC in several local municipalities. He suggested the DA could emerge with a larger share of support than the EFF in townships, rural villages and major informal settlements.

We have made significant inroads into informal settlements, townships, rural villages, while hanging on to a significant portion of our traditional base. So, this is a realignment, Sarupen said. In the most recent Local Government Elections in 2021, the DA received 54.26 percent of the total votes cast. The ANC followed with 20.38 percent and the GOOD party with 4.31 percent.

National Election Trends

Early national projections from the CSIR, based on approximately 11 percent of voting districts counted, put the ANC at around 31 percent of the national vote. That is down from approximately 46 percent. Sarupen said he was looking forward to receiving more results before making further assessments about the party performance and its next steps. The votes are being counted, but in many councils the real contest is only starting.

Local election coalitions could decide who governs in several municipalities. The DA says it is confident of retaining Western Cape support while claiming gains in townships and rural areas.