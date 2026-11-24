The DA has secured a six-party coalition to govern Nelson Mandela Bay without the ANC, but the inaugural council sitting to elect the mayor descended into chaos and was postponed to Friday.

The Democratic Alliance has secured a six-party coalition agreement to govern Nelson Mandela Bay, deliberately excluding the ANC as it seeks stable governance for the next five years.

The coalition partners are the Freedom Front Plus, the United Democratic Movement, ActionSA, the African Christian Democratic Party and the Pan-Africanist Congress. The parties signed the agreement on Monday, ending years of what they called unstable local government leadership in the Eastern Cape metro.

Also read Coalition Government Forms in Buffalo and Nelson Mandela Bay After ANC Losses

In a joint statement, the parties said residents had long lived with the consequences of that instability, adding that when water and electricity supplies fail, sewage runs through streets and basic repairs go undone, families and businesses pay the price. They said the multi-party coalition agreement would give Nelson Mandela Bay a change of government and a chance to fix those failures.

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Coalition Chaos Delays Mayoral Installation

However, the inaugural council sitting to elect the mayor descended into chaos and was postponed until Friday, delaying the formal installation of the new administration. DA Eastern Cape leader Andrew Whitfield said the disruption was caused by deliberate tactics by the ANC and the EFF, accusing them of prioritising self-interest over service delivery. Despite the turmoil, Whitfield said the coalition remains united and committed to transforming the metro into a highly investable city.

Whitfield defended the coalition strategy, saying the multi-party bloc was formed to deliver on the voters mandate. He noted that the DA secured 44 percent of the vote and 53 council seats in Nelson Mandela Bay. He explained that the DA's 53 seats significantly outnumber the ANC's 32 seats in the metro, providing a clear mandate and a strong negotiating position to form a government without the ANC.

Odendaal Returns as Acting Mayor

While the swearing-in process continues, the DA's Retief Odendaal is set to take over the mayoral chain with the help of the new coalition partners. Odendaal is no stranger to leading the metro. He was the last DA mayor, serving from September 2022 until he was removed in a motion of no confidence on 26 May 2023.

The political landscape in Buffalo City presented a different outcome, with the ANC successfully stitching together a coalition to return to power without an outright majority. Whitfield expressed disappointment, noting that the DA had taken a principled stand to support the UDM in Buffalo City to prevent another five years of ANC governance.

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Buffalo City ANC Coalition Draws Criticism

He strongly criticised the smaller parties that facilitated the ANC's return, warning that voters would hold them accountable in future elections and that aligning with a declining party would only drag them down. Questioned about the apparent contradiction between the DA refusing to partner with the ANC in Nelson Mandela Bay while the national leadership remains open to negotiations with the party, Whitfield cited mathematical and strategic realities. He said that in Buffalo City the DA is the third-largest party.

In that context, the party could not lead but could enter into confidence and supply arrangements to support an opposition voting block. He stressed that his decisions are strictly aligned with the mandates of voters in the respective municipalities and that the ANC has not shown a serious commitment to stability in the Eastern Cape. The conversation also turned to the national Government of National Unity, where Whitfield previously served as a deputy minister.

Whitfield Condemns ANC Leftward Shift

Reflecting on his tenure and subsequent removal, he criticised the ANC for failing to engage in the GNU in good faith, arguing that it has not upheld agreed structures or made necessary policy compromises, particularly on foreign policy. Whitfield warned that the ANC is shifting further to the left in alliance with the uMkhonto weSizwe Party alongside the EFF, suggesting this trajectory favours chaos over stability and service delivery.

Looking ahead, he said the future of the national GNU depends entirely on mutual trust and a genuine willingness to compromise, expressing doubt that the ANC has compromised sufficiently to maintain the partnership.