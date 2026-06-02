DA Claims ANC Dismissed Emfuleni Mayor Over Ward Loss, Not Service Failure

The Democratic Alliance alleges that the African National Congress removed Emfuleni mayor Sipho Rada​be after the party lost Ward 28 to the DA, rejecting the official claim of service‑delivery failures. ANC secretary‑general Fikile Mbalula counters that broader coalition dynamics and administrative measures are being used to address the municipality's problems.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has accused the African National Congress (ANC) of ousting Emfuleni mayor Sipho Rada​be for purely political reasons, not for any failure in service delivery.

The DA's Emfuleni caucus leader, Duncan Mthembu, argued that the timing of Rada​be's resignation - announced just days after the DA captured Ward 28 in Evaton - proved the party's motive was retaliation for losing a historically ANC‑strong ward. In the by‑election, the DA edged out the ANC in a tight contest, signalling a shift in voter sentiment in an area long considered an ANC bastion.

The DA pointed out that it had previously tabled a motion of no confidence against Rada​be in 2023, citing deteriorating basic services and poor political leadership, but the ANC defended the mayor and insisted he was still fit for the role. Mthembu maintained that the official explanation - that Rada​be stepped down because of service‑delivery failures - was a smokescreen, and that the real trigger was the loss of Ward 28.

He warned that simply replacing Rada​be with another ANC councillor would not resolve Emfuleni's systemic problems, as those councillors have consistently shielded the mayor from accountability and have not demonstrated the capacity to turn the municipality around. The ANC's national secretary‑general, Fikile Mbalula, offered a different perspective, arguing that the challenges facing Emfuleni are not solely the result of the party's local leadership.

He noted that the municipality had fallen under a coalition arrangement, limiting the ANC's direct control over governance. Mbalula said the party had always taken responsibility for its role in local government and was now pursuing an action plan that includes placing struggling municipalities under administration to accelerate service‑delivery improvements. He acknowledged that some ANC representatives had failed to fulfil their duties, eroding public trust, and admitted that the party could have responded more swiftly.

Nonetheless, he insisted that the current measures demonstrate a renewed commitment to fixing the crisis. The dispute highlights a broader contest over power and accountability in South Africa's local government landscape. While the DA frames the mayor's removal as a punitive response to an electoral setback, the ANC defends its actions as part of a broader strategy to stabilise a municipality plagued by governance failures.

Observers note that the outcome of Emfuleni's internal politics could have national implications, as the ANC seeks to retain its dominance in traditionally loyal areas amidst growing opposition in previously unchallenged wards. The situation also underscores the importance of transparent mechanisms for holding local officials accountable, and raises questions about whether administrative intervention can effectively restore service delivery or merely serve as a political band‑aid





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Emfuleni Sipho Rada​Be Democratic Alliance African National Congress Ward 28

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