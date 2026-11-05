DA claims 1 million black votes as it overtakes EFF in 2026 local elections

The DA says it has reached one million black votes and overtaken the EFF, while early results show it leading in Tshwane and Gauteng as the IEC reports faster counting.

The DA has claimed a major milestone in the 2026 local government elections, saying it has won one million black votes and overtaken the EFF.

DA Claims Million Black Votes

Party supporter Ashra Sarapan weighed in on the party growing support, its election gains and coalition prospects. The claim came as the DA moved swiftly to claim victory in the City of Cape Town. Party leader Geordin Hill-Lewis addressed supporters outside the IEC results centre in Century City. DA Johannesburg mayoral candidate Helen Zille said she was feeling positive about the results so far.

Also read IEC steps in after journalists blocked from covering DA and EFF mayoral candidates in Tshwane

The party led in Tshwane with 30.6 percent of the vote by lunchtime on Thursday, while ActionSA was second at 22.8 percent. ActionSA national spokesperson Michael Beaumont said the party was gaining momentum in several wards and had made significant inroads in areas previously dominated by the ANC, which was sitting at 21.9 percent.

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ActionSA said it was encouraged by early results in Gauteng and appeared on course to strengthen its position in Tshwane and increase its influence ahead of the 2029 national and provincial elections. The Electoral Commission of South Africa said the 2026 local government election results were being processed faster than during the previous municipal elections. By 9am on Thursday, 18 municipalities had completed the results process.

IEC Results Processing Under Way

IEC chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo said the commission had received 23,444 results slips, representing 35.5 percent of the 66,073 expected results from local municipalities, metros and district councils across the country 23,000 voting stations. Of these, 22,983 results slips, representing 34.8 percent, had been captured into the results system, while 16,791, or 25 percent, had undergone independent auditing.

The IEC outlined safeguards to ensure accuracy and transparency, including double-blind capturing of results slips, scanning and independent auditing of the entire population of results slips. At 9.14am, 21 percent of votes had been counted. The ANC was leading with 1.34 million votes, followed by the DA with 1.27 million and the MKP with 240,000 votes.

In Gauteng, with 10 percent of votes captured, the DA was leading with 39.26 percent, followed by the ANC with 18.55 percent and ActionSA at 15.17 percent. In Emfuleni, with only 2 percent of votes counted, the DA was leading, followed by the VF Plus. In KwaZulu-Natal, preliminary voter turnout stood at 48.7 percent, above the national figure of 45.8 percent on Thursday morning.

Provincial electoral officer Ntombifuthi Masinga said the figures remained provisional, with only 18 percent of the province results captured and 12 percent audited. The turnout figures put KZN 2.9 percentage points ahead of the national average, but Masinga said outstanding results could change the picture. A lot of pink spots appeared on the KZN map, with Jacob Zuma MKP taking an early lead of 32.6 percent, followed by the ANC with 23.99 percent.

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The IFP was closely behind with 21.95 percent, with only 11 percent of votes captured. ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe arrived at the results centre in Midrand and said he was glad the ANC was leading in some wards. In Mangaung, Free State, the ANC had secured one of 51 seats, while results for other metros had not come in yet.

Voter Turnout and Arrests Reported

A 25-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly disrupting the voting process at Mugoboya voting station in the Mopani district on Wednesday. She is expected to appear before the Lenyenye magistrate court on Friday. She was arrested after she allegedly attempted to take photographs and record a video while casting her vote. The presiding officer informed her that such conduct was prohibited by law and would not be permitted.

In Atteridgeville and Saulsville, residents cast their votes hoping their preferred candidates would address unemployment and create more jobs for young people. Residents expressed concern about high youth unemployment, saying many young people remain without opportunities, with some turning to drugs as a coping mechanism. Thousands of young people appeared to have turned their backs on the elections in townships such as Nyanga, Langa and Khayelitsha, with some opting to treat election day as a public holiday rather than vote.

Some voting stations in these communities were relatively quiet, with mostly elderly residents turning out, while long queues were seen at several polling stations in the suburbs.