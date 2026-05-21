DA candidate Retief Odendaal's plans to improve safety and security in Nelson Mandela Bay

Retief Odendaal, DA mayoral candidate, has unveiled his plans to improve safety and security in Nelson Mandela Bay by tripling the number of Metro Police boots on the ground and placing a vehicle in every ward. He also mentioned the issue of missing streetlights in the impoverished community of Kwanobuhle, highlighting the lack of law enforcement and increased criminal activity.

Tripling the Metro Police’s boots on the ground and placing a vehicle in every ward forms just one part of DA mayoral candidate Retief Odendaal’s plan to improve safety and security in Nelson Mandela Bay.

DA mayoral candidate Retief Odendaal, with his party’s provincial leader Andrew Whitfield, visited the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro Police satellite office in Kariega, where he outlined his plans for putting the Metro Police back on track. According to ODENENDAAL, the Metro Police currently consists of 126 officers.

However, they can only man three vehicles per shift as the rest of their fleet has become inoperable. He further explained that every 12-hour shift consists of 18 officers across the entire metro, and of the 22 vehicles allocated to them, only four were operational. His plan includes a short-term injection of additional resources to ensure better response and coverage across the city, and a longer-term goal of more than tripling the number of active members on the force.

The long-term plan would be to increase the Metro Police force to a minimum of 500 members within a five-year term in government. However, they can only man three vehicles per shift as the rest of the fleet has become inoperable





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Safety And Security Abbingating Crime Numerous Crimes Cwanned Security New Police Streetlights Tripling Force Cars

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