DA Candidate Brink Promises to Fire Corrupt Officials if Elected Tshwane Mayor

Democratic Alliance mayoral candidate Cilliers Brink has pledged to prioritize the removal of corrupt officials and improve service delivery in Tshwane, focusing on infrastructure upgrades and crime prevention.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is making a strong push to win control of the City of Tshwane in the upcoming local government elections, with a central promise to aggressively tackle corruption and improve service delivery.

Speaking to residents in Mamelodi on Friday, Cilliers Brink, the DA’s mayoral candidate, unequivocally stated that removing corrupt officials would be his administration’s foremost objective. He characterized the corruption within the city as deeply ingrained and systemic, not merely isolated incidents. Brink asserted that the current systems actively enable and protect corrupt practices, and a fundamental overhaul is necessary, targeting not only those in leadership roles but also implicated service providers.

This commitment signals a clear departure from the status quo and a pledge to hold individuals accountable regardless of their position or connections. The DA recognizes the significant challenge it faces, having secured 32% of the vote in the 2021 municipal elections, placing them second to the African National Congress (ANC) which garnered 34%.

However, the party believes that a focused campaign on addressing the issues most pressing to residents – corruption, safety, and infrastructure – will resonate with voters and shift the political landscape. The focus on corruption comes amidst heightened scrutiny of the City of Tshwane’s operations, particularly following the proceedings of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. The commission has been investigating allegations of procurement irregularities and widespread tender fraud, exposing a pattern of questionable dealings and potential misuse of public funds.

Brink’s pledge to ‘change the system’ directly addresses the concerns raised by the commission and aims to create a more transparent and accountable governance structure. He emphasized that the problem isn’t simply a matter of a few bad actors, but a flawed system that needs comprehensive reform. This includes strengthening internal controls, improving oversight mechanisms, and ensuring that procurement processes are fair, transparent, and competitive.

The DA’s strategy appears to be to capitalize on public dissatisfaction with the perceived failures of the current administration and position itself as the credible alternative capable of delivering clean governance and effective service delivery. Beyond tackling corruption, Brink outlined two further key priorities for his potential administration. These include a significant investment in crime-fighting technology and a comprehensive upgrade of essential infrastructure.

To address rising crime rates and improve public safety, Brink proposed the implementation of advanced technologies such as drones and an expanded network of CCTV cameras. This initiative aims to enhance surveillance capabilities, deter criminal activity, and provide law enforcement agencies with the tools they need to respond effectively to incidents. He also acknowledged the critical need to improve the city’s aging infrastructure, specifically focusing on water, electricity, and traffic management systems.

Recognizing the limitations of relying solely on public funding, Brink announced plans to forge partnerships with the private sector to attract investment and expertise. This collaborative approach is intended to accelerate infrastructure development, improve service quality, and ensure the long-term sustainability of essential services. The DA’s platform is clearly designed to appeal to a broad range of voters, addressing concerns about safety, economic opportunity, and the quality of life in Tshwane.

The upcoming elections are expected to be highly competitive, and the outcome will likely depend on which party can most effectively convince voters that it has the vision and the capacity to address the city’s challenges and deliver a better future for its residents. The DA’s commitment to rooting out corruption, enhancing safety, and upgrading infrastructure represents a bold attempt to achieve that goal and secure a majority in the City of Tshwane





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Tshwane Democratic Alliance Cilliers Brink Corruption Local Elections

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