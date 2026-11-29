Tensions between the Democratic Alliance and African National National Unity escalate as local government negotiations expose deep fractures in their governing partnership.

Escalating tensions between the Democratic Alliance and the African National Congress have cast a renewed spotlight on the future of the Government of National Unity. Decisions made during recent negotiations for local government coalitions threaten to further strain the relationship between these two national governing partners.

Leaders Signal Instability in Coalition

Democratic Alliance leader Geordin Hill-Lewis indicated that leaving the Government of National Unity is never off the table. He stated clearly that the party is not there to remain in the arrangement at all costs. Hill-Lewis struck an ominous tone on Monday, 23 November, when he addressed the stability of the national relationship. He noted that voices would question the stability of that relationship, requiring careful consideration from the party leadership.

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The African National Congress signaled that it would have to reconsider aspects of its relationship with the Democratic Alliance. This shift occurred after a series of disagreements and growing tensions over the local government coalition negotiations. The ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula questioned whether the opposition party remained committed to the principles underpinning the coalition.

Legal Disputes Highlight Deep Divides

The African National Congress concerns were brought into sharp focus in October. The Democratic Alliance opposed the ANC legal challenge to the decision of the Electoral Commission of South Africa. The commission had decided to exclude 181 candidates from the ballot for the 4 November elections.

The Democratic Alliance sought to be admitted as a friend of the court in the matter. They argued against the ANC attempt to have the candidates reinstated. The Constitutional Court ultimately ruled in the ANC favour, ordering the Electoral Commission to take the necessary steps to include the 181 candidates. This ruling comprised 51 ward candidates and 130 proportional representation candidates in six municipalities.

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The ruling prompted an unusually sharp response from ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. He questioned whether the Democratic Alliance remained committed to the principles underpinning the Government of National Unity. Mbalula said his party would have to review the Democratic Alliance participation in the national coalition. He argued that their opposition to the ANC case raised questions about its commitment to the GNU founding statement of intent.

Election Results Fuel Political Friction

The local government elections have now brought these tensions into sharper focus. Although the African National Congress and the Democratic Alliance remain partners in the Government of National Unity, their competing political interests have increasingly placed them on opposing sides. This is particularly true in municipalities where neither party secured an outright majority.

The results of the elections saw the Democratic Alliance inch closer to the African National Congress. The party won 24.65% of the votes compared with the ANC 30.75%. Despite winning the largest share of votes in Gauteng metros Ekurhuleni, Johannesburg and Tshwane, the Democratic Alliance has been frozen out of coalition governments.

This exclusion resulted from a pact led by the African National Congress and ActionSA. This deepened tensions between the two main partners. The African National Congress remains the dominant force in these metropolitan areas, leaving the opposition party with limited influence despite strong vote shares.

Policy Impasse and Leadership Disconnect

One of the most politically significant questions now facing the African National Congress is whether its increasingly strained relationship with the Democratic Alliance will further undermine their partnership. The relationship between the two parties has been difficult since they entered the national coalition in 2024. This period has been marked by fundamental policy differences and disagreements over the direction of government.

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These disagreements have exposed the limits of their partnership. Since the Government of National Unity formation, the two parties have repeatedly found themselves on opposing sides of major government decisions. Disagreements have spilled into public view, creating uncertainty for the broader political landscape.

The 2025 budget impasse was one of the clearest examples of this friction. The national Budget presentation was postponed from February to March after disagreements. These occurred primarily between the African National Congress and the Democratic Alliance over a proposed increase in value-added tax from 15% to 17%.

A revised fiscal framework was eventually passed in April with support from parties outside the Government of National Unity. The Democratic Alliance and FF Plus rejected the initial proposal, forcing the governing party to seek alternative support. There were also concerns about the lack of regular engagement between party leaders during this critical period.

Strained Communication and Future Outlook

President Cyril Ramaphosa went 143 days without meeting Government of National Unity party leaders. This occurred despite early expectations that the coalition would be underpinned by regular consultation. The absence of frequent high-level meetings has exacerbated mistrust between the partners.

Policy differences have also continued to surface in disputes over legislation. These include the Expropriation Act, the National Health Insurance framework and the Basic Education Laws Amendment Act. The Democratic Alliance has challenged several African National Congress policies.

The governing party has defended its legislative programme, exposing the difficulty of reconciling competing political positions inside a shared administration. President Cyril Ramaphosa, seen here on 16 November 2026, left South Africa for Silicon Valley in California while important coalition negotiations were taking place in South Africa after the local government elections. This timing further highlighted the disconnect between national leadership and ongoing local political struggles. The future of the alliance remains uncertain as both parties navigate these complex challenges.