DA And ActionSA Top Coalition Preferences In Johannesburg Survey

eNCA-MarkData survey reveals DA and ActionSA are preferred partners in Johannesburg. FF+ and PA lead in other metros. Key coalition trends from six metros.

A recent eNCA-MarkData election survey has revealed distinct preferences for coalition partnerships among voters across six major metropolitan areas in South Africa. Published on November 1, the study analyzed the views of 6,113 registered voters who indicated an intention to vote. The research highlights that the Democratic Alliance and ActionSA have emerged as each other's preferred coalition partners among voters surveyed in Johannesburg. Meanwhile, the Freedom Front Plus and the Patriotic Alliance feature prominently in coalition preferences in Tshwane and Cape Town, respectively. This survey examines voter preferences for potential coalition partners and the parties they would reject, serving as a separate metric from general voting-intention polling.

Coalition Dynamics In Johannesburg And Tshwane

In Johannesburg, the data shows a strong mutual preference between the two main opposition parties. Specifically, 43.1 percent of those surveyed in the ActionSA voter category identified the DA as their preferred coalition partner. Conversely, 32.5 percent of those surveyed in the DA voter category selected ActionSA. The pattern differs significantly in Tshwane. Among those surveyed in the DA voter category, the Freedom Front Plus was the leading named coalition choice at 25.2 percent. This figure places the Freedom Front Plus ahead of ActionSA, which secured 18.6 percent of the preference. A further 33.1 percent of respondents in Tshwane preferred the DA to govern without another party.

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Voter Sentiments In Cape Town And Ekurhuleni

The political landscape in Cape Town presents another unique dynamic regarding coalition alliances. The Patriotic Alliance featured in the coalition preferences of both the DA and its own voter categories. Some 40.1 percent of those surveyed in the Patriotic Alliance category favored the DA as a coalition partner. In return, 18.9 percent of those in the DA category selected the Patriotic Alliance. Ekurhuleni presented a different picture altogether. The DA was the leading named coalition choice among those surveyed in both the ANC and MK party categories. The percentages were nearly identical at 29.3 percent for ANC voters and 29.4 percent for MK voters.

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Divergent ANC And DA Coalition Stances

Among those in the DA category in Ekurhuleni, preferences were split almost equally between ActionSA and the Freedom Front Plus. ActionSA received 18.5 percent of the preference, while the Freedom Front Plus received 18.1 percent. The survey also found significant differences in the proportion of those surveyed in the ANC category who preferred no other party as a coalition partner. This preference for single-party governance or abstention from coalitions varied widely by region. The figure stood at 20.8 percent in Johannesburg, 41.7 percent in Tshwane, 44.6 percent in Cape Town, and 32.4 percent in Ekurhuleni.

Methodology And Context Of Local Governance

A coalition government is established when no party gains a majority vote during local government elections. This situation essentially creates a hung municipality that is dependent on a coalition for leadership. Johannesburg and Tshwane have been governed by coalitions since 2016, making these preferences particularly relevant for current political stability. MarkData used a random sample of voters for this study, conducting in-person and telephone interviews across different income areas. The results were weighted to reflect voter registration and likely turnout, ensuring a representative snapshot of the electorate's views on potential governing alliances in the upcoming local elections.