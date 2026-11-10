ANCYL Declares DA a No-Go Area for ANC Coalitions After 2026 Local Election Losses

The ANC Youth League says the DA and other right-wing parties must be excluded from any ANC coalition arrangements, as the ANC faces difficult negotiations after losing its outright majority in the 2026 local government elections.

The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) has declared the Democratic Alliance (DA) and other right-wing parties a no-go area for any coalition arrangements involving the African National Congress (ANC).

The declaration comes as the ANC prepares to negotiate following its poor performance in the 2026 local government elections. ANCYL leader Collen Malatji said the youth league would not support coalition agreements that compromised the ANC's ideological principles, particularly on Black Economic Empowerment (BEE), affirmative action and economic redress. Speaking in Johannesburg, Malatji said the emerging coalition landscape requires ideological clarity and a clear understanding of the political interests that must be protected.

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ANCYL Rejects Coalition With DA

He said the DA represents a political and ideological programme fundamentally different from the historic mission of the liberation movement. Malatji added that the DA's positions on BEE, affirmative action and economic redress raise serious questions about its political programme against the objectives of the National Democratic Revolution. We cannot allow electoral loss to become an excuse for abandoning the principles upon which our democracy was founded, Malatji said.

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The DA and other right-wing parties must be a no-go area for coalition arrangements involving the ANC. The ANCYL also demanded to be meaningfully represented in coalition negotiations, arguing that young people should have a say in decisions affecting local government. Decisions concerning the future of local government and the political direction of the movement cannot be made without the participation of the youth constituency, Malatji said.

Coalition negotiations must be guided by a proper understanding of the political programmes, ideological orientations and policy commitments of the parties involved, he said. The objective must be a stable, accountable government that serves communities, rather than the distribution of political offices. The ANC emerged as the largest party nationally in the 2026 local government elections, securing 30.76% of the vote and 3 246 council seats.

Election Results Show ANC Decline

However, the result marks a significant decline in its dominance, with the DA coming second with 24.64% and 1 695 seats. The uMkhonto weSizwe Party received 9.76%, the Economic Freedom Fighters 6.22% and ActionSA 5.67%. The ANC secured outright control in 53 municipalities, while the DA won 12. The Inkatha Freedom Party secured five, the MKP three and Rise Tsantsabane Communities one.

The DA emerged as the leading party in Johannesburg, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, Cape Town and Nelson Mandela Bay. The ANC led in Buffalo City and Mangaung, while the MKP topped the poll in eThekwini. Cape Town was the only metro where a party secured an outright majority. In Johannesburg, the DA received 34.8%, followed by the ANC on 20.3% and ActionSA on 16.3%.

The ANC faces a race against time to agree on coalition partners before newly elected municipal councils begin work in 14 days. The party's Top Seven leaders are expected to meet to assess the election results, followed by National Working Committee and National Executive Committee meetings on Thursday to decide on the way forward. ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said the party would analyse its performance while continuing talks with other political parties.

Coalition Talks Follow Parliamentary Loss

The coalition discussions come after the ANC lost its parliamentary majority in the 2024 national elections, forcing it to form a Government of National Unity with the DA, FF Plus and other parties. Meanwhile, Malatji said the youth league acknowledged the ANC's loss in the 2026 local government elections and believed the outcome required the party to take responsibility.

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This is a difficult but necessary reality that the movement must confront with honesty and a willingness to take responsibility, he said. The people have delivered a message that cannot be ignored, explained away or attributed exclusively to external factors.

Malatji said the decline in electoral support reflected the growing distance between the ANC and communities, the failure of some municipalities to meet their constitutional obligations and the inability of some deployed representatives to translate the party's manifesto into tangible improvements in people's lives. He said communities had become frustrated by poor service delivery, persistent water shortages, poor municipal administration, unemployment, inequality, gender-based violence and femicide, drug abuse, crime, deteriorating infrastructure and poorly maintained roads.

These challenges require leadership that understands its responsibility to serve communities, he said. Malatji also acknowledged growing concerns about illegal immigration, border management and the enforcement of immigration laws. These concerns, particularly where communities experience pressure on public infrastructure and municipal resources, cannot simply be dismissed, he said. Government must strengthen border management, ensure the effective enforcement of immigration laws and address the administrative failures that allow illegal migration to persist.

He said the ANC owed communities an apology for failing to meet their expectations. We are sorry for the disappointment caused by those entrusted with the responsibility of implementing the ANC's programme of action, but who failed to do so, Malatji said. We cannot continue deploying individuals who are unwilling to implement the manifesto and respond to community needs. Those who have demonstrated an unwillingness to serve must make way and must not be recycled into positions of responsibility.

Malatji said the election outcome should become a turning point for the ANC and called for consequences for poor performance.