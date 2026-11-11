Zille Refuses to Apologise to Malema Over Defamation Claims

Helen Zille has refused to apologise to Julius Malema over alleged defamatory remarks linking him to political interference in Johannesburg. Malema's lawyers have demanded a retraction and apology by close of business Wednesday.

Helen Zille, the Democratic Alliance mayoral candidate for Johannesburg, has refused to apologise to Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema over allegations linking him to political interference in the City of Johannesburg.

In an interview with Newzroom Afrika, Zille said she had no intention of retracting her statements despite a legal demand from Malema's lawyers. She insisted that what she said was true. When asked why she would not apologise, Zille said: Because what I said was true. Asked whether she was prepared to defend herself in court, she responded: Yes, of course ...

Also read Malema demands Zille apologise, retract ‘defamatory’ City Power claims

Zille Stands Firm Against Malema's Legal Demand

I mean, it's all been published in books. She added: If he's not in jail by then for firing firearms in public places. Malema, through his lawyers England Slabbert Attorneys Inc, sent Zille a letter of demand on Wednesday, calling on her to retract her statements and issue a public apology by close of business. The letter accused Zille of making defamatory and unfounded allegations during an interview on Sunday.

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Among the claims Malema's legal team took issue with were Zille's allegations that he wielded influence over former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba; dictated major decisions in the city; influenced the City Power fleet tender for the benefit of himself and companies allegedly linked to him; and instructed Mashaba to appoint Shadrack Sibiya as head of the city's anti-corruption unit. Malema's lawyers argued that the statements portrayed their client as dishonest and corrupt, and suggested he had abused his political influence to control public institutions and procurement processes for personal benefit.

The attorneys described the allegations as vexatious, misplaced, spurious and untrue. They demanded that Zille publish a retraction and apology across her social media platforms, including Facebook, X and Instagram; issue a press statement distributed to media houses; and undertake in writing not to repeat or republish the allegations. Malema's legal team warned that failure to comply by the deadline could result in further legal action, including a claim for damages and an interdict preventing Zille from repeating the statements.

EFF Threatens Lawsuit Over Unsubstantiated Claims

EFF national spokesperson Sinawo Tambo said Malema's lawyers will have to take further action if Zille refuses to apologise. Tambo said: We are confident that since this has been part and parcel of the DA's campaign strategy to try and throw anything to the EFF and hope that it sticks without any substantiation, we don't foresee that she is going to do the correct and ethical thing, which is to apologise. So, we are ready to go to court.

Zille posted on social media platform X on Tuesday, saying she would neither retract her statements nor apologise to anyone. The initial remarks were made during a television interview on eNCA on Sunday, before Malema's lawyers sent the formal demand. Malema's legal representatives have given Zille until the close of business on Wednesday to comply with their demands. The dispute centres on allegations of political interference in Johannesburg's governance and procurement processes.

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Zille indicated she intended to pursue the matter if it proceeded to court, maintaining that her statements were factual and had been published previously. The deadline for her response has now passed without an apology, setting the stage for potential legal proceedings. The case adds to ongoing political tensions between the DA and EFF ahead of upcoming elections, with both parties trading accusations over governance and corruption in South Africa's major cities.