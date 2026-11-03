South Africans vote in municipal elections as ANC faces losses and turnout concerns

Millions of South Africans vote on Wednesday in the first local government elections since the ANC lost its national majority in 2024, with analysts warning the party could be toppled in councils and turnout possibly below 50 percent.

Millions of South Africans go to the polls on Wednesday in the first local government elections since the ANC lost its national majority in 2024.

Analysts warn the party could be toppled in councils across the country. With a record 29.2 million people registered to vote, the Electoral Commission of SA said on Tuesday night it was ready to open 23,696 voting stations. The stations will be manned by 188,000 officials. This follows two days of special voting, which the commission described as a success despite arrests, stolen ballot boxes and the firing of a presiding officer in KwaZulu-Natal.

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IEC Prepares for Voting Day

The officer was caught loading ballot papers into an ANC-branded car. IEC chair Mosotho Moepya said the commission is fully prepared for election day, with operational arrangements in place across all nine provinces. He spoke at the national results operation centre at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand. But many voters, worn down by years of potholes, dry taps and broken promises, are expected to spend the public holiday at home rather than go to the ballot box.

Turnout is likely to be below 50 percent, which does not bode well for the ANC, Oxford Economics Africa senior political analyst Louw Nel told IOL. Nel said this election is all about turning out the vote, and long-time incumbents struggle to motivate voters without a compelling offer. Political analyst Dr Oscar van Heerden said if we look at global trends, the turnout for South Africa remains quite high and numbers are falling all over the world.

Van Heerden said the messaging should be that for local government elections, if people do not turn out to choose their local government representatives, councillors and PR reps, then they should not take issue if those people do not deliver basic services. Markets were holding their breath, with the rand trading at around R16.65 to the US dollar on Tuesday.

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Election Violence Claims Candidates

Investors adopted a wait-and-see approach ahead of the vote and digested the US decision to remove Pretoria from the African Growth and Opportunity Act. For some of the more than 136,000 candidates vying for council seats, the price of standing for office has been death. Candidates and councillors have been gunned down in cold blood. The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure, or NatJOINTS, said on Sunday that at least 20 people had been murdered in election-related violence.

Seven suspects had been arrested. Among the dead is DA Ward 14 candidate Thulani Mbana, who was gunned down outside his home in Zamdela, in the Free State, on Monday last week. Days earlier, Ernest Fipaza, 63, an ANC councillor standing for the SACP in Mbhashe, was shot dead at his home in Dutywa, in the Eastern Cape, in full view of his family.

With voting stations a mere 32 hours from opening, the home of DA Ward 50 candidate Kayzel Forbes was targeted in an arson attack in Kariega, formerly Uitenhage. Her 17-year-old daughter was fast asleep in her bedroom on Monday night when someone smashed her window, poured petrol into the room and set it alight. The teenager suffered burns and was rushed to hospital.

Speaking to IOL on Tuesday, Forbes said she and her family were safe and out of harm's way despite the frightening ordeal. Forbes said she will not be intimidated by people who feel threatened by her participation in politics and community work. She said she trusts that the SAPS will treat this investigation with the urgency and thoroughness it deserves.

Party Leaders Campaign for Votes

While some candidates have paid for their political ambitions with their lives or faced attacks, others have been going all out to win the hearts and minds of voters. ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa went door to door in Diepkloof, Soweto, before trying his hand at Gen Z slang. Ramaphosa told young voters to lock in and clock it because voting day was going to be lit.

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The DA's Johannesburg mayoral candidate, Helen Zille, took a different approach, snorkelling in a water-filled pothole in Douglasdale before singing happy birthday to another pothole that had been there for three years, complete with cake. Zille, or Gogo, as she is affectionately known, also tickled social media users pink when she climbed out of a BMW gusheshe after it had spun doughnuts, in a video that went viral.

She said other parties will spin you stories but we will spin into action. EFF leader Julius Malema, currently awaiting the outcome of an appeal against his five-year prison sentence for firing a rifle at a packed rally in the Eastern Cape, was also out to woo voters. He worked up a sweat dancing on stage at Orlando Stadium in Soweto in the sweltering heat.

Malema told supporters that the EFF's controversial Kill the Boer, Kill the Farmer chant was never meant in a literal sense. That came days after North West farmer Donovan Marx was tortured, shot and had his ears sliced off on his farm near Ventersdorp last week. Former president Jacob Zuma, 84, took to the dance floor at Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu on Sunday, less than a month after being hospitalised.

Legal Battles Over Ballot Candidates

Patriotic Alliance mayoral candidate Kenny Kunene promised Johannesburg that as God gives you light during the day, I will give you light at night. ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba urged voters in Limpopo not to vote out of habit, loyalty, or fear of change. The ANC had to fight all the way to the Constitutional Court to get 181 candidates onto the ballot in six municipalities after failing to meet the IEC's deadline to submit their names.

The party argued the candidates' details had already been uploaded to the commission's online system, but its officials had failed to click the final submit button. After losing its case in the Electoral Court, the ANC appealed to the Constitutional Court, which ordered the IEC to include the candidates on the voting paper. Across the country, a record 136,000 candidates are contesting 10,526 council seats in 257 municipalities, up from 95,427 candidates in the 2021 local government elections.

Key to the level of contestation is the ANC's diminished national standing since 2024.