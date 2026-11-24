Tomas Machac and Jiri Lehecka lead the Czech Republic to a decisive 2-0 victory over Canada, securing their spot in the Davis Cup by Generali semi-finals for the first time since 2014.

The Czech Republic advanced to the semi-finals of the Davis Cup by Generali with a commanding 2-0 team victory over Canada on Tuesday in Bologna. This decisive win secures their place in the last four of the tournament, marking a significant milestone for the squad. Tomas Machac and Jiri Lehecka delivered the crucial points in the opening singles rubbers, establishing an insurmountable two-point lead before the scheduled doubles match took place.

Match Results And Key Performances

Tomas Machac, currently ranked world number 59, secured the first point for the Czech Republic by defeating Liam Draxl, who is ranked 154th. Machac won the match with a scoreline of 6-2, 3-6, 6-2, demonstrating resilience after dropping the second set. His victory set a strong foundation for the team, allowing the Czechs to control the narrative of the tie from the outset.

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Jiri Lehecka, the world number 14 and top seed for his team, faced off against Felix Auger-Aliassime, the former world number four and 17th-ranked player for Canada. The contest was highly intense, with Auger-Aliassime initially holding the upper hand in the first set by creating nine break points compared to Lehecka's three. Despite the pressure, neither player converted their break points, forcing a tie-break which Lehecka won decisively.

Lehecka seized momentum in the tie-break, closing out the set with an ace and a winning serve on the final two points. He then broke Auger-Aliassime's serve in the second set to take a 3-0 lead. The Czech star eventually sealed the match with a 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 victory, confirming the Czech Republic's progression to the semi-finals.

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Context And Historical Significance

Reaching the semi-finals represents a notable achievement for the Czech Republic, as they have not advanced this far in the Davis Cup since 2014. The team, which includes previous two-time winners, now faces a high-stakes quarter-final match. They are set to encounter either Italy, the three-time defending champions, or South Korea, who have emerged as the surprise packages of this Final 8 edition.

The crowd in Bologna provided a significant factor in the matches, adding pressure to both sides. Machac noted in the mixed zone that every match at this level is difficult because the home crowd actively pushes the players. This atmosphere likely influenced the intensity of the encounters, particularly in the tight first set where Lehecka had to fight back from early deficits to maintain his composure.

What Comes Next In The Tournament

With the singles rubbers concluded and the Czech Republic holding a 2-0 lead, the outcome of the doubles match no longer affects the team's advancement. The Czech squad now turns its attention to preparing for the semi-final, where they will aim to overcome whichever opponent emerges from the Italy versus South Korea tie. The victory underscores the strength of the Czech tennis program and their ability to perform under the bright lights of the Davis Cup finals.