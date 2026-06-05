Czech Republic finish pre-tournament preparations with 3-1 win over Guatemala

The Czech Republic secured a morale-boosting 3-1 win over Guatemala in their final pre-tournament preparation match. The win comes ahead of their World Cup opener against South Korea next week. The match was marked by defensive blunders and a strong second-half performance from the Czechs.

The Czech Republic , who South Africa face in their second game at the World Cup in North America later this month, finished their pre-tournament preparations with a 3-1 win over Guatemala in New Jersey on Thursday.

Two goals in the last 20 minutes ensured a morale-boosting win after the two sides had been deadlocked at 1-1 at halftime. Czech captain Patrik Schick gave his side the lead, and Tomáš Chory and Denis Visinsky added the two late goals against the Central American nation, who did not qualify for the World Cup.

Coach Miroslav Koubek selected several players who had been rested in Sunday's 2-1 friendly win over Kosovo, and the Czechs began brightly and took the lead in the 11th minute. A fine move down the right flank started with Vladimír Coufal. The ball passed through Michal Sadílek and Pavel Šulc before reaching Schick, who cut inside and curled a shot into the far corner.

However, from that point on the Czech team began inviting trouble. In the 20th minute, after one of their own corner kicks, Guatemala launched a swift counterattack. José Rosales found himself one-on-one with goalkeeper Matěj Kovář, but narrowly missed the target. Shortly before the half-hour mark, Jonathan Franco had another good opportunity but shot straight at Kovář from a tight angle.

Moments later, a major misunderstanding between Štěpán Chaloupek and Kovář almost led to disaster. The defender attempted a back pass with his chest, but it lacked power, forcing Kovář into emergency action. Just as it seemed the Czechs were regaining control and creating chances through Tomáš Souček and David Jurásek, Guatemala equalised following another defensive blunder. The move started with a poor pass from Krejčí and was followed by another mix-up between Kovář and Chaloupek.

The situation looked chaotic and could have resulted in a penalty or a foul by Kovář outside the box, but eventually William Fajardo tapped the ball into the net. Koubek responded by making four substitutions at halftime, and after the break, Schick and Coufal were the first to threaten. Schick came close again in the 56th minute after a long spell of Czech possession around Guatemala's penalty area.

The sustained pressure paid off in the 72nd minute when a cross from David Douděra was headed into the net by Chorý. Guatemala rarely crossed midfield in the second half but nearly equalised when Arquímides Ordóñez unleashed a shot that caused a collective gasp from the crowd. Soon afterwards came the decisive moment.

Goalkeeper Luis Moran had spent the match confidently playing out from the back, but this time he made a costly mistake, allowing Denis Višinský to score his first international goal. The team will travel to Dallas on Friday, their World Cup base camp, before heading to Guadalajara for their opening World Cup match against South Korea on Thursday





SuperSportTV / 🏆 9. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Czech Republic Guatemala World Cup Patrik Schick Tomáš Chory Denis Visinsky

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DRC coach prepared to play friendly behind closed doorsThe Democratic Republic of Congo are willing to play their pre-World Cup friendly with Chile behind closed doors, their head coach Sebastien Desabre has said.

Read more »

South Korea Edge El Salvador 1-0 in Final World Cup Warm-UpSouth Korea secured a 1-0 win over El Salvador in their final pre-tournament friendly, with Lee Dong-gyeong scoring a free-kick. Son Heung-min came off the bench as the Taegeuk Warriors prepare for Group A action against the Czech Republic on June 11.

Read more »

South Korea Wins Final Friendly Match Ahead of World CupSouth Korea edged out El Salvador 1-0 in their final friendly match, while the Czech Republic and Mexico had their last warm-up games on Thursday. The boys are enjoying some downtime at the basecamp at Club De Futbol Pachuca after a long day of training and preparations.

Read more »

Tune-ups for Bafana Bafana’s World Cup opponentsBafana Bafana’s World Cup opponents continue their tune-up for the tournament, with South Korea winning on Wednesday and the Czech Republic and Mexico having their last warm-up games on Thursday.

Read more »