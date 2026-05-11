Cyril Ramaphosa Weighing Legal Options After Constitutional Court Ruling

President Cyril Ramaphosa is considering his options after the Constitutional Court ruling that parliament must reopen impeachment proceedings over his handling of the theft of cash from his game farm.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is weighing his legal options after Friday’s Constitutional Court ruling that parliament must reopen impeachment proceedings over his handling of the theft of cash from his game farm .

Resignation, however, is reportedly not under consideration.to consider findings by an independent panel that Ramaphosa has a case to answer over the theft of $580,000 hidden in a sofa at his Phala Phala game farm. The Constitutional Court found parliament failed to follow due process by not considering the facts of the report when it voted against the panel’s recommendation to conduct an impeachment inquiry.

'The president is weighing his options right now in accordance with the law,' a source in the presidency told Business Day. Lawson Naidoo, director of the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution, said one option would be for the president to launch a high court review application of the independent panel report, which his legal team has previously asked the Constitutional Court to set aside.

The 2022 Constitutional Court review application failed on jurisdictional grounds and could readily be revived in the high court.

'Were he to do that, it would tie parliament’s hands, because the very report it is looking at is subject to judicial review,' he said. Alternatively, Naidoo continued, the president could allow parliament’s proceedings for an impeachment inquiry to unfold. Such a process is unlikely to conclude before the local government elections scheduled for November 4





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Cyril Ramaphosa Constitutional Court Parliament Impeachment Proceedings Game Farm

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