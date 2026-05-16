Cyril Ramaphosa's Interdict Strategy to Stall Impeachment Proceedings

President Ramaphosa has revealed his intention to interdict the impeachment proceedings against him in parliament, aiming to delay the process. He intends to interdict the proceedings until a court has reviewed the section 89 panel report at the heart of the impeachment drama.

President Cyril Ramaphosa , on his address to the nation on Monday, indicated his intention not to resign and affirmed his resolve to review the report before proceeding with the impeachment proceedings against him.

Sources close to him revealed that an interdict would be employed as a strategy to stall the impeachment process in parliament. The opposition parties, however, are concerned about the potential impact of an interdict on parliamentary accountability. A review application has been filed with the Constitutional Court to expedite the process, but the backlog in courts may cause further delays





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Cyril Ramaphosa Impeachment Proceedings Parliament Section 89 Panel Report Legal Review

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