Cyril Ramaphosa's Consolidation of Power Within the ANC Amidst Economic Struggles

An analysis of President Cyril Ramaphosa's strategies to eliminate internal opposition and the RET faction within the ANC, contrasted with criticisms regarding South Africa's stagnant economic growth.

President Cyril Ramaphosa currently finds himself in a position of relative strength within the African National Congress, having systematically dismantled the internal threats that once jeopardized his presidency.

Political analysts suggest that the president has successfully navigated the treacherous waters of party politics by neutralizing the Radical Economic Transformation, or RET, faction. This group, which previously exerted significant influence and posed a direct challenge to his leadership, has been largely purged from the party's influential structures.

While there are still individuals within the ANC who are dissatisfied with his tenure—citing a failure to fulfill campaign promises and an inability to decisively tackle systemic corruption—they are viewed more as opportunistic fragments than as a cohesive opposition. The president is shielded by a network of loyalists who are strategically positioned within the state's resources and the party's national executive committee, making any attempt to remove him from office highly unlikely in the current climate.

A pivotal moment in this consolidation of power was the introduction and enforcement of the step-aside rule. This policy required any party member facing criminal charges to relinquish their positions, which effectively targeted the leadership of the RET movement. High-profile figures such as Jacob Zuma and Ace Magashule were the most prominent casualties of this rule.

The subsequent fracturing of the RET faction led to a mass exodus of Zuma supporters who migrated to form the MK party, thereby stripping the internal opposition within the ANC of its numbers and momentum. Interestingly, some former RET stalwarts, including Nomvula Mokonyane and Supra Mahumapelo, have reportedly shifted their allegiances to align with the Ramaphosa camp to ensure their own political survival.

This shift, supported by the influence of party veterans and senior leaders like Fikile Mbalula and Gwede Mantashe, has solidified the president's control over the party's administrative and decision-making organs. Despite this political security, the president's record on governance remains a subject of intense debate. Political economy analyst Sandile Swana has highlighted a concerning lack of technical competency within the current administration.

He argues that the government has failed to implement a coherent strategy to stimulate economic growth, noting that South Africa's GDP growth has remained stagnant, often struggling to exceed one percent over the last eight years. This economic malaise, coupled with persistent corruption and a deteriorating national credit rating, suggests a gap between political stability and effective governance. Swana posits that those labeled as rogue elements are often simply critics who disagree with the president's direction.

He further observes that the ANC's inconsistent approach to disciplinary actions regarding corruption—where some are treated with leniency while others are punished—has created internal friction and a sense of injustice. As the ANC looks toward the future, there is an evident shift in the party's strategic alliances. Many party veterans now believe that the path to stability and success lies in partnering with the Democratic Alliance rather than seeking common ground with the Economic Freedom Fighters or the MK party.

This preference for a more moderate coalition reflects a desire to move away from the radicalism of the RET era and toward a framework that might attract foreign investment and stabilize the economy. Although controversies such as the Phala Phala farm scandal continue to haunt his public image, Ramaphosa's grip on the internal machinery of the ANC remains firm.

The overarching narrative of his leadership has shifted from a fight for survival to a struggle for performance, as he attempts to steer a weakened party through a period of profound economic and social instability





TheCitizen_News / 🏆 6. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cyril Ramaphosa ANC South African Politics RET Faction Economic Governance

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SA is still a safe bet for investors, asserts Cyril RamaphosaSA is preparing to spend over R1-trillion on infrastructure over the next three years

Read more »

South Africa's Constitutional Court Orders Parliament to Restart Impeachment Proceedings Against President Cyril RamaphosaThe Constitutional Court of South Africa has ordered Parliament to restart impeachment proceedings against President Cyril Ramaphosa, who has called for his resignation and plans to challenge the impeachment process in court.

Read more »

President Cyril Ramaphosa Grants Extension for TRC Cases InquiryThe Commission of Inquiry into the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) cases has been granted another extension by President Cyril Ramaphosa, following delays caused by several applications. The inquiry is investigating the reasons perpetrators of apartheid era crimes who were not granted amnesty by the TRC have not been prosecuted.

Read more »

Ramaphosa fires minister Tolashe, raises questions about ANC's loyalty to presidentThe article discusses the firing of Minister Tolashe by President Ramaphosa and raises concerns about the ANC's loyalty to the president in the context of the Phala Phala impeachment saga.

Read more »