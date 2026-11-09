Cyril Ramaphosa Rejects Resignation Speculation After ANC Local Election Setback

Cyril Ramaphosa dismisses resignation rumours after weak ANC local election results, as coalition talks gather pace across South Africa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has dismissed speculation that he could resign following the African National Congress ( ANC) poor showing in the 2026 local government elections. Ramaphosa described reports about his future as 'preposterous', while acknowledging that the governing party has continued to decline at the ballot box. The remarks come as South Africa's political parties begin coalition talks for municipalities across the country, in a week that also saw a KwaZulu-Natal man arrested and a major court challenge emerge at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria.

The speculation intensified on Sunday, 8 November 2026, when the election results painted a bleak picture for the ANC. Rumours circulated that Ramaphosa and other senior leaders could come under pressure to step aside, following what many observers described as one of the party's worst electoral performances. Ramaphosa has rejected those reports, and the ANC has not announced any leadership change.

Also read READ IN FULL: President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on IEC results

Ramaphosa Dismisses Resignation Rumours After Poor Election Results

Cyril Ramaphosa has publicly rejected claims that he would step down as South African president in the wake of the ANC showing in the 2026 local government elections. He called the reports about his future 'preposterous' and did not accept that the party's electoral decline required his departure.

The ANC's performance remains the central political question for the party. Ramaphosa acknowledged that the governing party has continued to lose ground at the ballot box, even as he dismissed the idea that he would resign over the outcome. Observers quoted in reports on the election described the result as one of the worst electoral performances in the party's history.

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The resignation rumours emerged on Sunday, 8 November 2026, as results were released. Senior ANC leaders were also named in the speculation, although the source reports do not confirm that any other leader has been asked to step aside.

Coalition Talks Begin as Parties Seek Control of Metros

Political parties have started coalition negotiations for municipalities across South Africa, and the ANC's council seats are now central to those talks. ActionSA has started coalition talks with the ANC and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), according to the headline coverage of the week's political news.

The party is trying to turn its council seats into influence over who runs Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni. In these three metros, council seats translate into the power to shape executive leadership, so each coalition decision carries direct consequences for the governance of the cities.

In eThekwini, an analyst says the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party could be blocked from governing the City of eThekwini. The analyst pointed to a coalition arrangement that governs the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government and said it could also be used in eThekwini. MK, led by Jacob Zuma, has the largest share of votes in KwaZulu-Natal, but the party has previously been blocked from governing the province by a coalition of the ANC, the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), the South African National Civic Organisation (SA) and the National Freedom Party (NFP).

Hilton Predator Arrest and Matlala Court Challenge

A KwaZulu-Natal man dubbed the Hilton Predator was arrested on Monday, 9 November 2026, morning. He is accused of sexual misconduct involving dozens of women and underage girls. Reports describe sexual abuse allegations dating back almost 20 years, and the man has not been convicted of any offence in the source reports.

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At the Madlanga Commission, the legal team of Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala challenged the use of his plea agreement affidavit on Monday, 9 November 2026. Advocate Annelene van den Heever, Matlala's legal representative, argued that the affidavit would 'bring the administration of justice into disrepute'. Van den Heever also intends to approach the courts to review a ruling made by Commission chairperson Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga against her client.

Matlala turned state witness in June after reaching a plea deal with the state. The deal relates to a R228 million contract awarded to his company, Medicare24 Tshwane District. The Commission's use of his affidavit is now at the centre of the legal dispute, and the courts may be asked to decide the matter.

Weather Forecast for Tuesday, 10 November 2026

Tuesday, 10 November 2026, will be very hot to extremely hot and uncomfortable in parts of the Northern Cape and the interior of the Western Cape. Residents in those areas should expect the most severe heat of the day.

The eastern parts of the country will be cloudy and cool, with isolated showers possible in the northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal. The rest of the country will be fine and warm to hot, according to the forecast.