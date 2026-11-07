Cyril Ramaphosa Faces Pressure Over ANC Electoral Defeat and GNU Stability

President Cyril Ramaphosa reportedly considered resigning after the ANC's vote share plummeted from 45.59% to 30.81%. Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula urges reflection as coalition talks with the MK and EFF loom.

South African political dynamics shifted significantly following the recent electoral results, with President Cyril Ramaphosa reportedly willing to step down as leader of the African National Congress (ANC) to accept responsibility for the party's poor performance. The ANC's national vote share dropped sharply from 45.59% in the 2021 elections to approximately 30.81% in the current cycle. This decline was even more pronounced in KwaZulu-Natal, where the party fell from 41.4% to just 20.3%, while Jacob Zuma's MK Party secured around 34% of the votes in that province.

Ramaphosa's Resignation Consideration Amid Loss

Reports indicate that Ramaphosa believed the party had lost two consecutive elections under his leadership and that officials must face consequences. He reportedly suggested that if the ANC's top seven leaders did not support his resignation, he would do so alone. Insiders claim that his departure as party president would likely cause the collapse of the Government of National Unity (GNU), as he cannot simultaneously lead the opposition party and the coalition government.

Also read ANC Faces Electoral Decline in Municipal Elections Amid Majority Losses

Mbalula Calls for Reflection Not Head Hunting

Deputy Secretary-General Nomvula Mokonyane stated the party would not immediately demand anyone's resignation. Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula acknowledged the result was a shock, noting that internal polling predicted a drop to 34% as the middle class turned against the movement. He emphasized that the ANC must identify reasons for voter disillusionment and confront local government failures rather than questioning the electorate's judgment.

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MK and EFF Push for Leadership Changes

EFF leader Julius Malema argued that the ANC should let Ramaphosa go if coalition demands require it, stating the party is losing support by protecting one individual. Malema suggested the MK Party, EFF, SACP, and ANC should unite to reject enemy forces. Ramaphosa was reportedly advised to calm down and allow the National Executive Committee time to properly analyze the election outcome before making decisions or calling an early elective conference.

GNU Service Delivery and Coalition Plans

Mbalula clarified that the ANC still leads the GNU, which serves all 257 municipalities according to the constitution. The party intends to intervene where municipalities fail to secure basic services for every household, regardless of how local communities voted. Mbalula insisted the ANC will not rush into coalitions and will prioritize service delivery in any future negotiations, noting there is also the option to sit in opposition if necessary.