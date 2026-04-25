Cynthia Erivo's Casting as Miriam Makeba Sparks Controversy in South Africa

British actress Cynthia Erivo's selection to play Miriam Makeba in a new biopic has drawn criticism from South Africans who believe a local actress should have been cast. The film will also focus on Hugh Masekela, played by Thabo Rametsi, and explore their lives during the Apartheid era. The news is accompanied by updates on South African football and rugby.

The announcement of Cynthia Erivo , a celebrated British actress, as the portrayal of the iconic South Africa n singer Miriam Makeba in an upcoming Hollywood biopic has ignited a fervent debate and considerable criticism within South Africa .

While the film itself, budgeted at R300 million, promises a compelling exploration of music and politics during the tumultuous Apartheid era, the casting decision has overshadowed initial excitement. The biopic will intricately weave the stories of Miriam Makeba and the legendary jazz musician Hugh Masekela, detailing their lives, their exile from South Africa, and their eventual collaboration in the groundbreaking Graceland band, which ultimately led to their marriage.

Thabo Rametsi, a South African actor, has been cast in the role of Masekela, offering a point of national pride amidst the controversy surrounding Erivo’s casting. The core of the discontent stems from a perceived overlooking of South African talent, with many questioning why a local actress wasn’t chosen to embody the spirit and legacy of a national icon.

Critics argue that the role demanded a nuanced understanding of the South African experience, particularly the hardships and triumphs of living under Apartheid, something a non-South African actress, regardless of talent, might struggle to authentically convey. The backlash has been particularly vocal on social media platforms, with users expressing disappointment and frustration.

The argument isn’t necessarily directed at Erivo’s acting ability – she is widely recognized for her powerful performances – but rather at the systemic issue of representation and the continued tendency of Hollywood to prioritize international stars over local artists. This situation echoes broader concerns about the lack of opportunities for South African actors on the global stage and the perpetuation of a narrative where South African stories are often told through a foreign lens.

Many feel that this biopic, intended to celebrate a South African legend, is inadvertently reinforcing a pattern of cultural appropriation and diminishing the visibility of local talent. The debate extends beyond simply casting an actress; it touches upon the deeper issue of who gets to tell South African stories and whose voices are amplified.

There's a strong sentiment that a South African actress would have brought an inherent authenticity and lived experience to the role that would be difficult, if not impossible, for an outsider to replicate. The film’s producers have yet to directly address the mounting criticism, leaving many to speculate about their rationale for the casting choice. Beyond the casting controversy, the biopic itself holds significant promise.

The story of Miriam Makeba is one of resilience, artistic brilliance, and unwavering commitment to social justice. Her music became a powerful voice against Apartheid, earning her international acclaim and a dedicated following. Hugh Masekela, equally revered, was a master trumpeter and composer whose music transcended borders. Their partnership, both personal and professional, was a defining moment in South African cultural history.

The film’s exploration of their lives during exile, their struggles with censorship, and their eventual return to a democratic South Africa is expected to be emotionally resonant and historically informative. The inclusion of Thabo Rametsi as Masekela is a positive step, offering a degree of local representation.

However, the shadow of the Makeba casting continues to loom large. Meanwhile, unrelated sporting news dominates headlines. Orlando Pirates are preparing for a crucial Soweto Derby, with assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi urging caution. The team is bolstered by the return of three key players, and veteran Happy Jele believes midfield control will be decisive.

Relebohile Mofokeng is aiming for a significant achievement in what could be his final Soweto Derby appearance. In rugby, the Stormers have risen to the top of the URC standings after a dominant victory over Glasgow Warriors, thanks to a brace from prop Ntuthuko Mncunu. Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus is enjoying a well-deserved break before the upcoming official fixtures





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Miriam Makeba Cynthia Erivo Biopic South Africa Apartheid Hugh Masekela Thabo Rametsi Orlando Pirates Soweto Derby Stormers Rassie Erasmus

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