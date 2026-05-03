Cyberpunk TCG Shatters Kickstarter Records with $28.4 Million Funding

The Cyberpunk Trading Card Game campaign on Kickstarter has become the highest-funded games project in the platform's history, raising over $28.4 million from more than 50,000 backers. The campaign's success highlights the growing popularity of tabletop gaming and the power of strategic marketing.

The Cyberpunk Trading Card Game (TCG) has shattered Kickstarter records, demonstrating an unprecedented level of enthusiasm within the tabletop gaming community. Launched on March 17, 2026, the campaign initially sought $100,000 in funding, a goal it surpassed in a remarkable eight minutes.

This initial success was merely a prelude to the overwhelming support that followed. Over the course of a month, the campaign attracted over 50,000 backers, collectively pledging an astounding $28 million. Even after the official campaign closure, continued contributions through Kickstarter’s pledge manager have pushed the total funding even higher, currently standing at $28.4 million. This figure nearly doubles the previous record for the highest-funded games project on the platform, solidifying Cyberpunk TCG’s position as a monumental success.

The game itself brings the vibrant and gritty world of the popular animated series into the physical trading card realm, offering fans a new way to engage with the Cyberpunk universe. The debut set, titled “Welcome to Night City,” features iconic characters from the franchise, including V, Johnny Silverhand, Jackie Welles, and Judy Alvarez. Players can choose between two starter decks, “The Heist” and “Embracing Power,” each representing opposing factions – the world of mercenaries and the powerful Arasaka corporation.

The design team behind the game, WeirdCo, boasts extensive experience, with members having previously contributed to renowned trading card games such as Magic: The Gathering, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh! , Lorcana, and Marvel Snap. This pedigree of talent is a significant factor in the game’s anticipated quality and appeal.

Pledge tiers ranged from $49 for a pair of starter decks to upwards of $999 for premium bundles, which included exclusive metal cards, custom dice, and limited-edition promotional cards, catering to a wide range of collector and player preferences. The campaign’s success wasn’t solely organic; it was driven by a strategic and comprehensive marketing effort spearheaded by Pulling Power Media, a Cape Town-based creative and performance marketing agency.

Pulling Power Media served as the front-end marketing partner, working closely with US studio WeirdCo under license from CD Projekt Red, the Polish game developer behind the Cyberpunk franchise. The agency’s founder and CEO, Kyle Puller, highlighted the firm’s impressive track record, noting that they have been involved in the top three highest-funded Kickstarter campaigns in the games category.

Puller expressed surprise at the performance of tabletop games, acknowledging that their previous success with Frosthaven ($12.9 million) and The Cosmere campaign ($15 million) – which previously held the top spot – had already challenged their expectations. Over the past six years, Pulling Power Media has managed approximately 150 campaigns, raising over $200 million and averaging over $1 million per campaign. For the Cyberpunk TCG campaign, their focus was on creative production, targeted paid media, and precise audience attribution.

They utilized an in-house platform called Launch Oracle to track campaign performance with greater granularity than Kickstarter’s native analytics. The campaign generated 153,000 leads prior to launch, with roughly half converting into members of the game’s Discord community, providing WeirdCo with a substantial and engaged audience before any financial commitment was requested. The average pledge amount per backer was approximately $500, demonstrating a high level of investment and enthusiasm from the community.

Puller emphasized that strong brand IP isn’t always a guarantee of success, citing examples of campaigns with established brands that underperformed, suggesting that strategic marketing and community engagement are crucial components of a successful Kickstarter campaign





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