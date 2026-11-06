Free Cyber Helpline Launches 12-Month South African Pilot

The Cyber Helpline UK has launched a free 12-month South African pilot to support victims of online fraud, hacking, harassment and sextortion, housed by MiDO Academy and sponsored by Amazon Web Services.

A free, confidential cyber helpline has launched in South Africa as a 12-month pilot to help people who have been scammed out of their savings, blackmailed through their phones or targeted by other online threats.

The Cyber Helpline Partnership And Origins

The service is run by UK charity The Cyber Helpline in partnership with MiDO Academy, the organisation led by cybersecurity entrepreneur and cyberpsychology expert Anna Collard, and is sponsored by Amazon Web Services. The project grew from a conversation Collard had with her husband two years ago about financial sextortion targeting children and teenagers, in which criminals reached young people through phones and social media, coerced them into sharing explicit material and then used it to blackmail them.

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Collard said: That conversation was the start of this project. And the more I looked, the clearer it became that the need does not stop with children. Everyone affected by a cyber incident deserves the same reassurance and someone to turn to, whatever their age. Collard and her team began collecting South African cases last December.

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They found that 74% of those victims had not reported their experiences to police. She said the data does not explain why, but suggests the helpline is reaching people whose experiences are invisible to the authorities. Imagine losing your savings to a SIM-swap scam and not knowing who to call, Collard said. Or being harassed online by someone who will not stop and feeling too embarrassed to tell anyone.

The Emotional Toll On Cybercrime Victims

For many South Africans, that is where the story ends. The pilot draws on a volunteer-led model that operates in the United Kingdom and the United States. Collard said more than 2-million people have accessed the charity guidance since 2018, with over 100,000 receiving direct support. What its casework shows, and what we have built into the new, tailored South African playbooks, is that victims suffer far more than financial loss, she said.

Shame, anxiety, depression and lasting distress are common, and recovery works best when support addresses both the technical and the emotional impact of an incident. Early South African findings identified investment scams as the most common named attack, followed by online shopping and auction fraud. Harassment and sextortion cases were also emerging. The largest age groups targeted were 25 to 39 and 40 to 65.

Collard said that as a researcher she is interested in why people do not report, whether because of shame, lack of trust in institutions or not knowing where to turn, and that this sits at the heart of her work on human susceptibility to online manipulation. Every case logged sharpens the picture, shapes how responders are trained and helps reach the people who need support most, she said.

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How The Helpline Service Operates For Users

Users begin at cyberhelpline.com, where a 24-hour chatbot asks a few anonymous questions and offers step-by-step guidance on securing accounts and devices, preserving evidence and knowing where to report. Cases that need more support go to a trained local responder, who follows up through the platform. The helpline does not recover money or investigate crimes. It helps victims understand what happened, protect themselves from further harm and find the appropriate bank, police or specialist service.

The MiDO student responder team has taken part in incident response training workshops with the AWS Trust and Safety team in Cape Town.