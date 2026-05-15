Cyanre to Champion Operational Cyber Resilience at ITWeb Security Summit 2026

Cyanre will showcase its expertise in incident response and digital forensics at the ITWeb Security Summit 2026, emphasizing the shift from preventative security to practical, executive-led crisis management.

Cyanre, a leading specialist firm in digital forensics and incident response, has officially announced its participation in the upcoming ITWeb Security Summit 2026. This prestigious event is scheduled to take place at the Century City Conference Centre in Cape Town on May 26 and at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg from June 2 to June 4.

The summit serves as a critical gathering for the region's most prominent cybersecurity professionals, providing a platform to examine the rapidly shifting threat landscape. In an era characterized by the rise of AI-driven attacks and increasing operational complexities, the event aims to redefine security strategies for modern organizations. Cyanre intends to use this opportunity to highlight a fundamental gap in current security strategies: the critical transition from prevention to response when defensive measures inevitably fail.

During the summit, Cyanre will deliver two highly anticipated sessions designed to challenge existing paradigms of cyber resilience. Lukas van der Merwe, the Associate Director at Cyanre, will be the primary speaker, focusing on the necessity of moving beyond theoretical governance frameworks to establish lived, practical readiness. While the industry has traditionally prioritized heavy investment in preventative controls, Cyanre argues that the true test of an organization lies in its ability to manage the aftermath of a breach.

Van der Merwe posits that a cyber attack should not be viewed merely as a technical IT failure but as a significant leadership event. He explains that while technical containment is vital, it represents only a fraction of the overall response. The convergence of legal liabilities, financial pressures, regulatory requirements, and executive decision-making occurs rapidly during a crisis, necessitating a coordinated approach that transcends the IT department.

The firm emphasizes that the initial hour following a cyber incident is often the most decisive phase of the entire process. During this window, leaders must make high-stakes decisions based on fragmented or incomplete information. These early choices dictate the trajectory of the recovery process, influencing everything from the preservation of digital evidence and the notification of insurance providers to the strategy for communicating with stakeholders and managing interactions with threat actors.

With the ITWeb Security Summit entering its 21st year, it continues to be Africa's premier event for the sector. The 2026 theme focuses on redefining security amidst the challenges of AI-powered threats, fragile supply chains, and a widespread shortage of skilled professionals. Cyanre believes there is a stark contrast between organizations that meticulously prepare for incidents and those that simply react to them.

Data suggests that companies with tested response plans can lower their breach-related costs by as much as 61 percent. The regional context in Africa adds another layer of urgency to this discussion. Recent data from Sophos research indicates that over 71 percent of South African organizations hit by ransomware felt compelled to pay the ransom. This statistic underscores the immense pressure executives face when balancing business continuity, reputational damage, and regulatory risks.

Through its presence at the summit, Cyanre aims to guide organizations away from a compliance-centric mindset toward a state of genuine operational readiness. This transformation involves aligning executive teams, clearly defining who holds decision-making authority before a crisis hits, and preparing for the gritty realities of managing a live attack. According to Van der Merwe, the environment of an active cyber attack is not a place for constructive debate or deliberation.

If an organization has not pre-established its accountability structures and acceptable outcomes, decisions will be made under extreme stress, often leading to suboptimal results. Cyanre brings a unique perspective to the summit, grounded in thousands of real-world incident response engagements. Their insights are not based on hypothetical simulations but on actual experience with how attacks unfold and how human behavior shifts under pressure.

By engaging with Chief Information Security Officers, executives, and other security leaders, Cyanre hopes to instill a culture of preparing for the inevitable moment when defenses are breached. The ultimate goal is to manage uncertainty through pre-determined strategies, because once a breach is live, there is no time for alignment or exploration—only for action.

As a firm specializing in digital forensics, breach readiness, and executive-level crisis management, Cyanre continues to support boards, legal counsel, and insurers in navigating the complexities of modern cyber warfare, ensuring that when the worst happens, the response is efficient, legal, and strategic





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Cyber Resilience Incident Response Itweb Security Summit 2026 Digital Forensics Cyber Crisis Management

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