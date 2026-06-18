Curro Clarifies Routine Immigration Document Checks for Foreign Students Amid National Tensions

Curro Holdings explains its termly compliance policy requiring immigration documents from foreign learners, stating it is a standard administrative process unrelated to recent anti-immigrant sentiment in South Africa. The school group reassures families that all students are equally valued.

Curro Holdings, South Africa 's largest private school group, has addressed concerns regarding its policy requiring the submission of immigration documents for foreign national learners. The school clarified that the directive is part of a routine, termly compliance audit and not a response to recent tensions or violence against foreign nationals in the country.

The policy mandates parents and guardians to provide valid study visas, asylum seeker or refugee permits, proof of permanent residence, or diplomatic appointment papers. Curro emphasized that this uniform administrative process aims to keep records updated and ensure compliance with the Department of Home Affairs. The school group reassured families that all students are equally valued, stressing that the policy is standard and unrelated to external campaigns or recent events.

Curro acknowledged the difficult circumstances for some families and affirmed its commitment to a supportive school environment for all learners, irrespective of nationality. The move sparked discussion within migrant communities amid heightened sensitivity over immigration issues in South Africa. Curro reiterated that the checks are internal, regular, and apply to every foreign national learner without exception, underscoring its dedication to both legal compliance and inclusive education





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Curro Immigration Policy School Compliance Foreign Learners South Africa

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