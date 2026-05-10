Current Agricultural Supplies an Ample Stopgap, But Future Stability Uncertain Amid Global Food Price Volatility

A chief economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of SA (Agbiz) highlights that while current agricultural supplies are ample and preventing a crisis, global food price volatility remains. He discusses the underpinning factor behind the surge in prices, the impact of El Niño, geopolitical tensions, and the Middle East war's disruption to fuel and fertilizer supplies. He also mentions the large harvests of various crops across major producing countries worldwide and the robust sunflower seed production. However, future stability remains uncertain and farmers are planting the new season's crop with concerns. Additionally, higher fertilizer and food prices, driven by rising fuel prices, are important factors driving global food price concerns.

Amid international concerns over supply disruptions due to geopolitical tensions and weather patterns, current agricultural supplies remain ample, preventing a crisis but leaving future stability uncertain.

Current mild food price inflation is driven by rising food inflation, while fears of generally higher food prices internationally continue to cling. The underpinning factor behind the surge in prices globally is the disruption to agricultural activity due to the Middle East war's impact on fuel and fertilizer supplies and prices. Concerns also remain about the impact of El Niño on global agricultural production in the upcoming seasons.

General agricultural supplies are solid globally and domestically, so global agricultural prices have just nudged up a bit. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) published its global . This index mainly measures the monthly change in international prices of a basket of agricultural commodities, not actual retail prices per se. The index is 2% higher than a year ago and still 18% down from the highs of March 2022.

Global grain prices are likely to remain at lower levels than during the Russia-Ukraine war shock for some time due to ample global grain supplies. The war may affect fertilizer use in the upcoming season and drive food price concerns through higher fertilizer and fuel prices





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Food Price Inflation Agricultural Supply Global Food Prices Midterm Consequences Harvest Conditions Lighter Prices Fuel And Fertilizer Rising Food Inflation Fertilizer Prices El Niño Russia-Ukraine War War Shock Rushed Planting Supply Lines And Market Conditions Global Commodity Trade

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