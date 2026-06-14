Curacao's World Cup Debut Ends in Reality Check Against Germany

Curacao's head coach Dick Advocaat said the 7-1 defeat to Germany was not something to be ashamed of. He emphasized the need to restore morale ahead of the next game against Ecuador.

Curacao 's World Cup debut may have ended in a reality check of a 7-1 hammering by four-time champions Germany on Sunday but it is nothing to be ashamed of said their head coach Dick Advocaat .

The 78-year-old the oldest coach to appear at a World Cup finals had been out of his seat when a deflected strike from Livano Comenencia levelled the match at 1-1. However Nico Schlotterbeck Kai Havertz with a double Jamal Musiala Nathaniel Brown and Deniz Undav scored to put to bed any possibility of one of the greatest upsets in World Cup history.

It is not embarrassing to lose like that against such a team said Advocaat at the post match press conference in Houston. Curacao the smallest nation by population ever to qualify for the tournament had hoped to pull off a giant-killing exploit but it was not to be said Advocaat.

They were simply too strong and we gave away too many easy goals lamented Advocaat who was also present at the previous World Cup hosted in the US 32 years ago when he was in charge of the Dutch. Advocaat who returned to take charge of Curacao after stepping aside in February when his daughter fell ill said his and his staffs task was to restore morale ahead of next Saturdays Group E game against Ecuador.

We must make sure no ones head drops that they do not remain in a bad state of mind. Advocaat who wiped away tears before the kick-off said the heavy defeat was made up for by the fantastic scenes of happiness in the stands from the fans fondly known as the Blue Wave.

All we need to do is simply show the best of ourselves here Advocaat added even if Curacao does not cause an upset in the remaining group games Ivory Coast await in the final match we will still be happy to have competed at the biggest event in the world





SuperSportTV / 🏆 9. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Curacao Germany World Cup Dick Advocaat Ecuador

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Curacao's Historic World Cup Debut: Coach Dick Advocaat Aims to Defy the Odds Against GermanyCuracao, making its first appearance at the FIFA World Cup, faces a daunting Group E that includes four-time champions Germany, Ecuador, and Ivory Coast. Despite the overwhelming challenge, the team, led by 78-year-old coach Dick Advocaat, embraces its underdog status with remarkable spirit and a focus on enjoyment. Advocaat, set to become the oldest coach in World Cup history and to lead a third different nation at the tournament, praises the unparalleled team unity he has witnessed. The squad, many of whom are Dutch-born but proud of their Caribbean heritage, aims to 'steal points' through a solid plan and a festive attitude that has already captivated fans online. The match against Germany on Sunday marks a monumental moment for the tiny island nation of 160,000 people.

Read more »

Tiny Curacao tackle Germany at World Cup as Iran arrive in USThe smallest nation by population in the tournament comes face-to-face with the four-time winners on Sunday when tiny Curacao play Germany in a true World Cup fairytale.

Read more »

Germany vs Curaçao: 2026 World Cup Group E Opener PreviewFour-time champions Germany face World Cup debutants Curaçao in Group E opener. Germany are on a nine-match winning streak while Curaçao aim to defy odds in Houston.

Read more »

Germany and Curaçao Set for Historic First World Cup ClashGermany and Curaçao face off for the first time at the FIFA World Cup on Sunday, highlighting a stark contrast between a four-time champion and a debutant. Germany, with 21 appearances, aims to recover from recent group-stage exits, while Curaçao becomes the smallest nation to compete. The match also features the oldest manager in World Cup history, Dick Advocaat, versus Germany's Julian Nagelsmann.

Read more »