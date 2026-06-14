Curacao's Historic World Cup Debut: Coach Dick Advocaat Aims to Defy the Odds Against Germany

Curacao, making its first appearance at the FIFA World Cup, faces a daunting Group E that includes four-time champions Germany, Ecuador, and Ivory Coast. Despite the overwhelming challenge, the team, led by 78-year-old coach Dick Advocaat, embraces its underdog status with remarkable spirit and a focus on enjoyment. Advocaat, set to become the oldest coach in World Cup history and to lead a third different nation at the tournament, praises the unparalleled team unity he has witnessed. The squad, many of whom are Dutch-born but proud of their Caribbean heritage, aims to 'steal points' through a solid plan and a festive attitude that has already captivated fans online. The match against Germany on Sunday marks a monumental moment for the tiny island nation of 160,000 people.

The tiny Caribbean island of Curacao is on the brink of a historic moment as it prepares to make its debut at the FIFA World Cup.

Their first challenge is a formidable one: a Group E opener against four-time winners Germany. Speaking at his pre-match press conference, the islands 78-year-old coach, Dick Advocaat, set a realistic yet ambitious tone. He believes his team can 'steal some points' from the European giants in a legitimate way, showcasing a good plan. Advocaat's presence adds another layer of history to the occasion.

He will become the oldest coach ever to set foot on a World Cup touchline and will take charge of a third different nation at the tournament, after the Netherlands and South Korea. Despite his vast international and club experience, the Dutchman repeatedly highlighted that the team spirit within this Curacao squad is exceptional, unlike anything he has encountered before.

'The team spirit in this team is something I've never seen before. As a country we will give everything to win for the island, but we're not the favourite,' he stated, embracing the underdog role that contrasts sharply with his previous tournaments where he was at the helm of one of the favourite teams.

'When you are participating with the Netherlands or a bigger team, you are one of the favourites. Now it is just amazing to be a part of this. We would like to show them what we can do and what we're worth. And for the island of Curacao, it is amazing what we have shown the people over the past two years.

'This ethos of pride and sheer enjoyment has already defined Curacao's journey to the finals and their presence at the tournament. A viral social media video showed players singing and dancing bare-chested on the team bus, a carefree attitude that has won admirers worldwide. Captain Leandro Bacuna, the former Aston Villa midfielder, explained that this party atmosphere is intrinsic to their national identity.

'We are a nation that we love to have a little bit of a party as well. We love to have fun,' Bacuna said. He, like most of his teammates, was born in the Netherlands but chose to represent Curacao, expressing deep pride in his heritage and the monumental achievement of putting their homeland on the global sporting map.

'People sometimes say I'm not really from Curacao. But these are people, my parents, who had been looking for opportunities and these opportunities are not always present on Curacao,' he added, underscoring the emotional weight of this qualification for the island of just 160,000 people. The path ahead is undeniably steep.

Beyond Germany, Curacao must face an Ecuador side that finished a impressive second in the gruelling South American qualifiers and the Ivory Coast, African champions with a rich World Cup pedigree. The task for Advocaat and his players is to translate their remarkable unity and fearless attitude into results against such superior opposition on paper.

Their mission is to 'steal points' and prove their worth, carrying the hopes of a nation where football is a source of immense joy and unity. This debut is more than just a match; it is a celebration of identity and a testament to what a close-knit group can achieve against all odds.

Sunday's match against Germany will be a historic chapter, not just for the result, but for the spirit in which Curacao participates in the world's biggest sporting event





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Curacao Dick Advocaat World Cup 2022 Germany Group E Underdog Team Spirit Debut Caribbean Football

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