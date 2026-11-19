Australia Test captain Pat Cummins maintains he had no knowledge of the 2018 ball-tampering plot after Cameron Bancroft alleged the whole team knew, prompting calls for a review of his leadership.

Pat Cummins remains firm that he had no knowledge of the 2018 ball-tampering plot, even as pressure on his leadership grows following Cameron Bancroft's explosive 4,000-word account.

Bancroft, who was banned for nine months for his role in the Sandpapergate scandal, questioned Cummins' credibility in a lengthy statement on Wednesday. He said Cummins' denials at a press conference last week were the final straw that pushed him to break his silence. Cummins' manager Neil Maxwell said in a statement that Cummins' position had not changed and that he had no case to answer. Pat's position hasn't changed in eight years.

Also read Bancroft says whole Australia team knew about 2018 sandpaper plot

He's been consistent and adamant from day one, Maxwell said. Pat feels for Cam of course. He has been through a lot. We would urge people to again read Pat's interview transcript.

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There is nothing he hasn't answered. And that includes in response to what Cam has now said. Maxwell added that Cummins has rebuilt the Australian cricket team. That 24-year-old in Cape Town resolved to fix the team and spent eight years doing it, he said.

Bancroft Alleges Wider Team Knew About Ball-Tampering

Bancroft joined a growing group of players who allege the wider team had prior knowledge of the ball-tampering in South Africa, not just the three players sanctioned. Those sanctioned were Bancroft, David Warner and then-captain Steve Smith. The Australian newspaper called for a review of Cummins' captaincy. Senior sports journalist Robert Craddock wrote: Pat Cummins' future as Test captain should be placed under immediate review after Cameron Bancroft's stunning accusation that the skipper didn't tell us the truth.

National broadcaster ABC said his position as captain of the Australian Test team is now questionable. The Sydney Morning Herald stated: Cummins' captaincy in peril. Hours before Bancroft's statement, Cricket Australia boss Todd Greenberg said Cummins did not need to be cleared of the matter. No, the captain doesn't need to be cleared.

Cricket Australia Ignores Calls to Reopen Sandpapergate Case

No one's looking to be cleared, Greenberg said. The eight-year-old scandal was reignited by Usman Khawaja's allegations in his autobiography and to media that the wider team and staff discussed ball-tampering during the South Africa tour before Bancroft was caught with sandpaper on the field during the Newlands Test. Cricket Australia's 2018 investigation found the conspiracy was limited to the three players punished.

Former Test opener Warner, who was banned for 12 months, and retired bowler Chadd Sayers subsequently backed Khawaja's account, increasing pressure on Cricket Australia. CEO Greenberg said the board saw no point in reopening the case. Instead, CA will open an independent forum to allow all players to give their accounts of the incident. Greenberg said the results would not necessarily be made public and no sanctions would follow.

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Looking for the perfect truth doesn't exist, and we're not chasing that, he said. Sayers was not sure whether he would talk to the forum. What's the point if there's certain bits that they want to cut out, he told local radio station SEN on Thursday. Warner said he had nothing more to add when asked if he would participate.

At the end of the day, we owned what we did. So we can't do any more, he told media in Sydney. Smith, who was also banned for 12 months and stripped of the captaincy, has yet to comment publicly. Former CA CEO James Sutherland, who was in charge during Sandpapergate, declined to comment on Thursday when asked by Reuters whether he stood by CA's handling of the case in 2018.

Bancroft Names Coaches as Aware of Sandpaper Scheme

In his column, Bancroft claimed Warner first raised the prospect of using sandpaper during the second Test at Port Elizabeth. He also said coaches Darren Lehmann and David Saker were certainly present during talks about the issue. Bancroft wrote: It was not just the three of us, Steve Smith, David Warner and I, who knew about me using sandpaper on the ball in South Africa. It was the whole team.

The final straw for me to write this account was Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins's press conference. In a brief interview with broadcaster Channel Nine on Thursday, Bancroft said he felt freed by coming clean. Obviously, yesterday was a really big day for me. Really emotional day and obviously been carrying a lot of this stuff for a long period of time, he said.

He refused to answer when asked if Cummins should stand down. Bancroft had suggested in a 2021 interview that the bowling group, including Cummins, knew about the scheme. In response, Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon all denied publicly they were aware of the plan. The naming of Australia's squad for their home Test series against New Zealand in December and January was expected this week but has now been pushed back.