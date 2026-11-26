CST Logistics utilizes CargoSwift and Google Maps to scale same-day furniture delivery across South Africa, handling over 5,000 monthly deliveries through integrated Google Cloud technology.

CST Logistics is rapidly expanding its footprint as South Africa's leading last-mile logistics partner for the furniture and appliances sector by deploying a specialized platform developed in partnership with 28East. The South African company has successfully launched a same-day delivery service that directly connects retail stores to consumer homes, a strategic move designed to enhance competitiveness for major retailers nationwide.

Explosive Growth in Last-Mile Logistics

The new same-day service, which relies on the CargoSwift platform, was introduced in November last year and has experienced immediate and substantial adoption by the market. CST handled 250 deliveries during its inaugural month of operation, demonstrating strong initial demand for rapid logistics solutions in the home goods sector.

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By October this year, the volume had scaled significantly, with CST managing more than 5 000 deliveries per month. This operational capacity covers major retail hubs across Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Western Cape, indicating a robust nationwide rollout strategy that continues to grow.

Louis Collins, a director at CST, stated that the same-day last-mile business is now scaling nationwide. He emphasized that the service offers retailers competitively priced and reliable deliveries, allowing them to add real value for consumers by meeting the increasing demand for speed in the furniture and appliance market.

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Tech-Driven Operational Efficiency

Marius van der Merwe, founder and managing director of 28East, described the CST use case as unique within South Africa. He noted that the solution provides CST, its drivers, and retailers with an Uber-like experience for furniture and appliance deliveries, setting a new standard for service reliability and user interface.

Before implementing CargoSwift, CST relied heavily on manual spreadsheets, phone calls, and separate map tools. Collins explained that their previous system, which managed deliveries from warehouses, would not have scaled to support the higher volumes and flexibility required for this new business offering.

In high-volume environments, the previous manual methods resulted in inconsistent delivery quotes, lengthy planning for multi-drop itineraries, and potential operational delays. The lack of an integrated system also hampered real-time tracking, proof-of-delivery location context, and dispatch visibility for drivers who had to switch between multiple applications.

Integrating Google Maps Mobility Services

To resolve these inefficiencies, CST required an integrated platform where pricing, routing, driver guidance, and dispatch shared the same road and traffic model. CargoSwift was implemented to provide dedicated web and mobile interfaces for every role in the logistics lifecycle, including store staff, warehouse coordinators, drivers, subcontractors, and central administrators.

The CargoSwift app relies heavily on capabilities from the Google Maps Platform Mobility development toolkit and backend infrastructure. This technology is specially designed for on-demand ride-share, scheduled transportation, and last-mile logistics applications, providing the robust engine necessary for complex routing.

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CST's solution integrates Google Mobility Services In-App Navigation, Routes and Advanced Route Optimisation to create multi-pickup and multi-stop trips. It also allows the company to cluster orders and set drop-off sequences, while offering Fleet Visibility and Live Tracking, Current Deliveries operations boards, and nearby driver discovery features.

Technical Implementation and Future Outlook

28East led the Mobility Accelerate alignment, setting up the Google Cloud project structure and enabling relevant Google Maps Platform Mobility services. They also structured the commercial billing relationship around completed, billable delivery transactions, providing local technical expertise that bridged Google Maps technology with South African road realities and connectivity constraints.

Additionally, 28East supported FiveFriday in implementing a Mobility Billing reconciliation ledger. This system allows finance teams to review monthly usage, pending rows, and cloud billing reconciliations, ensuring financial transparency and accuracy in a high-volume transactional environment.

Ethan Hamilton, a full-stack developer at FiveFriday, noted that the Google Mobility suite's application programming interfaces simplified geocoding. This process turns pickup and delivery addresses into map coordinates and enables accurate driver tracking, which is critical for efficient dispatch.

Hamilton explained that they allocated a radius for each driver according to their location and where the deliveries are. This feature allows CST to easily assign the closest drivers to specific tasks, optimizing efficiency and reducing unnecessary travel time for the logistics fleet.