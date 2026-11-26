The CSIR posted a R38.6-million profit for the 2026 financial year, primarily due to R71-million in investment returns, while research operations lost R31.8-million.

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research reported a net profit of R38.6-million for the financial year ending in 2026. This financial result was largely driven by interest and investment income rather than operational gains from its core scientific activities.

Operating Losses Offset by Investment Returns

The research business unit of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research recorded an operating loss of R31.8-million for the year ending on 31 March 2026. This operational deficit was turned into a reported profit by R71-million in bank interest and investment returns.

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After accounting for R0.6-million in lease interest, the finance income provided the surplus needed to cover the operating loss. An additional R14.9-million in grant interest was cancelled out by an identical finance cost. The organization beat a budgeted loss of R30.8-million through higher finance income and savings on operating expenses.

Chief Executive Officer Thulani Dlamini stated that the result reflects sound financial stewardship and operational discipline in a challenging environment. In the previous year, an operating loss of R41.8-million became a R40.6-million profit supported by R102.3-million in finance income.

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Workforce Reductions and Executive Pay Increases

The financial year also saw significant restructuring within the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research. The organization concluded a reorganisation on 31 July 2025 to address sustained underperformance and financial pressures.

The restructuring targeted selected clusters including manufacturing, mining, smart mobility, and smart places. This process resulted in a net reduction of 54 science, engineering, and technology positions across affected clusters.

A total of 59 employees were retrenched, with 57 leaving permanent roles. Among those leaving were 10 principal researchers and 20 PhD holders. The science, engineering, and technology headcount fell by 83 to 1,534 against a target of 1,642.

Executive compensation increased despite the smaller workforce. Thulani Dlamini's pay rose by 8.9% to R8.32-million. The combined pay of the seven other disclosed executives rose by 8% to R30.9-million. Employee remuneration rose by R48.8-million to R2.04-billion.

Income Declines and Strategic Risks

Total operating income of R3.35-billion beat the budget by 4.6% but fell R188.8-million from the 2025 financial year. The decline came entirely from other government grants, which fell by 20% to R1-billion.

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Contract income rose by 2.3% to R1.62-billion, and local private sector income climbed by 17% to R286.1-million. International contract income dropped by 22% to R277.4-million, missing the target by R77.4-million.

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research attributed the international shortfall to contracts deferred into the new financial year. The risk register lists a US funding or aid cut among the top 12 risks facing the organization.

Audit Findings and Financial Sustainability

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research received an unqualified audit opinion with findings from the auditor-general. The report noted that financial statements were not prepared in accordance with the prescribed framework before corrections were made.

Irregular expenditure rose to R8.2-million for the year. Cash balances fell from R536.1-million to R368-million, but Stanlib income fund holdings increased to R708-million. Liquidity remains well above national treasury compliance levels.

The statutory public entity is not mandated to make a profit but must operate as a financially sustainable business. Any surplus generated is reinvested directly into research, infrastructure, and operations. The Council met 28 of its 31 performance targets for the year.