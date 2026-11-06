CSIR Election Prediction Model Misses DA Johannesburg Projection by 5.95 Points

The CSIR election prediction model landed within 1.45 points in Ekurhuleni and Tshwane but underestimated the DA by 5.95 points in Johannesburg.

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) election prediction model came within 1.45 percentage points of the results in Ekurhuleni and Tshwane after Wednesday's local government elections, but it underestimated the Democratic Alliance (DA) by 5.95 points in Johannesburg. The comparison, produced by ITWeb using artificial intelligence-assisted data extraction, was published early on 6 November, with more than two-thirds of voting districts declared in Johannesburg.

The model also underestimated the DA in Cape Town by 4.75 points. The comparison measured the CSIR's municipal projections against Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) proportional representation (PR) vote shares, not ward results or council-seat allocations.

Also read Gareth Cliff Trolled After Wrong US Midterm Election Prediction

How CSIR Projections Compared With IEC Figures

The CSIR projected 34.5% for the DA in Johannesburg, against 40.45% in the IEC data, a gap of 5.95 percentage points. The model also overestimated ANC support in Johannesburg, projecting 20.1% against the IEC figure of 17.22%. Its ActionSA projection was much closer, at 17.1% compared with 16.53% in the IEC figures.

The Johannesburg snapshot was taken at 06:29 on 6 November, when the CSIR dashboard showed 45.8% of voting districts declared. The gap was also visible in Cape Town, where the CSIR projected 56.7% for the DA against 61.45% in the IEC data.

Advertisement

In Cape Town, the CSIR projected ANC support at 14.4%, against 9.82% in the IEC figures. The model's snapshot, taken at 05:59, showed 50.8% of voting districts declared, while the IEC data extract was generated at 06:11.

Ekurhuleni was the closest match. The CSIR projected 29.8% for the DA against 29.44% in the IEC data, 22.4% for the ANC against 22.17%, and 19.5% for ActionSA against 19.92%. The model's dashboard showed 59.7% of voting districts declared at 05:59.

In Tshwane, with 64.3% of voting districts declared, the CSIR projected 33.9% for the DA against 32.45% in the IEC data. It slightly underestimated ActionSA, projecting 23.6% against 24.13%, and the ANC, at 20.5% against 21.55%.

Ipsos Pre-Election Survey and Party Positions

Ahead of Wednesday's local government elections, the research company Ipsos said its survey found no single party commanded majority support nationally. Ipsos also reported a significant decline in ANC support since 2021.

Ipsos said the DA appeared to have consolidated support beyond its 2021 and 2024 levels, with the party campaigning over an extended period, particularly in Johannesburg. The same research company said the MK Party, contesting a local government election for the first time, could replicate its 2024 national performance.

Ipsos added that ActionSA's increased support was driven primarily by Gauteng. In the IEC extract generated at 06:26 for eThekwini, the MK Party led the PR vote with 44.09%, followed by the DA at 20.46% and the ANC at 16.78%. The CSIR dashboard did not have a prediction for eThekwini at the time of its snapshot.

Advertisement

CSIR Defends Its Model Accuracy and Method

The CSIR says its model has consistently proved highly accurate, often producing stable projections once only a small percentage of voting districts has been declared. The council adds that its projections tend to converge with final outcomes as more results come in.

The model groups voting districts with similar characteristics through statistical clustering techniques, which the CSIR says allows it to generate projections before all voting districts have reported their results. The tool rests on two principles: an analysis of historical voting behaviour patterns and an understanding of how district results are received and reported during counting.

Dr Jabu Mtsweni, executive cluster manager for NextGen Enterprises and Institutions at the CSIR, said the model shows how scientific expertise can be applied to matters of national importance. Mtsweni added that the projections are not opinion polls or official election results, but independent statistical estimates based on the results declared at a particular point in time.

What the Gaps Mean for Voters and Analysts

The variation across metros shows that projections can differ widely depending on the share of voting districts declared when a snapshot is taken. In this comparison, the proportion of declared districts differed between Johannesburg, Cape Town, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane.

Readers should treat CSIR figures as statistical estimates rather than official results. The IEC extracts used for the comparison were generated at different times, so the figures reflect the counting progress at each captured moment.