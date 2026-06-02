CSIR and City of Tshwane Launch Integrated Intelligence Dashboard for Real-Time Municipal Operations

The CSIR and City of Tshwane have unveiled a new integrated intelligence dashboard that provides municipal officials with real-time operational insights. The proof of concept began in 2025, and the dashboard aggregates weekly data from across the metro.

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research ( CSIR ) and the City of Tshwane have jointly developed an integrated intelligence dashboard designed to provide municipal officials with real-time operational visibility.

According to the CSIR, the proof of concept for the dashboard commenced in 2025, and its feasibility was recently tested within the municipality. The system aggregates weekly reporting data from across the metro and presents it through a custom-built dashboard that enables users to monitor key performance indicators, resource allocation, and service delivery metrics in near real-time.

Tristan Davis, CSIR geospatial modelling engineer and lead developer, stated that the City of Tshwane has begun incorporating the dashboard into its reporting processes.

'Over the past few weeks, the City of Tshwane has taken a strategic decision to ensure its reporting measures are shaped and informed by its dashboard,' Davis said. He emphasized that the dashboard and supporting digital infrastructure are hosted within the CSIR's network to mitigate risks. Currently, the technology is only available to the City of Tshwane; however, the CSIR is open to working with other metros and government departments in South Africa.

Jerry Seko, director of enterprise data management at the City of Tshwane, added: 'The partnership between the CSIR and the City of Tshwane demonstrates the important role that collaboration between government, academia, research institutions and broader civil society can play in strengthening public service delivery. By working together, institutions can develop practical solutions that improve transparency, accountability and operational efficiency, while ensuring technology and research are directed towards addressing real community needs and improving the daily lives of residents across Tshwane.

' The dashboard represents a leap forward in data-driven governance, allowing city officials to identify trends, anticipate challenges, and allocate resources more effectively. It integrates data from multiple departments, including water and sanitation, electricity, waste management, and transportation, providing a holistic view of the city's operations. The system uses advanced analytics and geospatial mapping to visualize data, making it easier for non-technical users to interpret complex information.

The CSIR plans to refine the dashboard based on feedback from Tshwane officials and potentially expand its use to other municipalities. This initiative aligns with South Africa's broader digital transformation goals, aiming to modernize public sector operations and enhance citizen engagement. The dashboard also supports real-time reporting on service delivery complaints, enabling faster response times and better accountability.

As the City of Tshwane continues to integrate the dashboard into its daily workflows, it expects significant improvements in operational efficiency and transparency. The collaboration between the CSIR and the City of Tshwane serves as a model for how research institutions and local governments can work together to harness technology for public good.

With the potential to scale across the country, this integrated intelligence dashboard could become a cornerstone of smart city initiatives in South Africa, driving innovation and improving quality of life for millions of residents





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CSIR City Of Tshwane Intelligence Dashboard Municipal Operations Real-Time Monitoring

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