CSA Confident of Broadcast Deal for England Tour Despite Shifting Market Dynamics

Cricket South Africa CEO Pholetsi Moseki assures a broadcast partner will be found for the England tour, acknowledging a changing landscape where bilateral series are less valuable due to the rise of franchise cricket and broadcasting consolidation.

Cricket South Africa ( CSA ) CEO Pholetsi Moseki has expressed confidence that a broadcasting agreement will be secured for the upcoming England tour later this year, despite current concerns regarding the acquisition of broadcast rights .

While acknowledging the evolving dynamics of the sports broadcasting market, Moseki maintains that CSA is not unduly worried and anticipates a deal will be finalized. This assurance comes seven months before Ben Stokes and the England team are scheduled to arrive in South Africa for a tour that has historically been a significant revenue generator for CSA.

The lack of a broadcaster in England has highlighted a broader trend in cricket where bilateral series, excluding those featuring India, are becoming less commercially attractive. Moseki explained that Sky, the traditional broadcaster of England’s tours to South Africa in the UK, did not bid for the rights, a pattern observed previously with The Ashes and England’s tour of India.

Sky’s recent focus has shifted towards England’s home series and major ICC events, with a preference for broadcasting Premier League football and even darts during peak seasons. This shift in broadcasting priorities is linked to the increasing prominence and financial success of franchise-based T20 leagues like the Indian Premier League (IPL) and CSA’s own SA20, which are attracting a larger share of broadcasting revenue that was once allocated to international series.

CSA is actively engaging in discussions with alternative broadcasters and remains optimistic about securing a partnership, emphasizing that Sky is not the sole option. However, Moseki conceded that any new deal is unlikely to match the financial returns of past tours, such as the approximately R500 million earned from a previous England tour.

The reduced potential revenue is attributed to both a smaller number of matches in the upcoming series – six compared to the eleven matches played in 2015/16 – and the broader changes in the cricket broadcasting landscape. A key factor is the merger of Viacom 18 and Disney Star in India to form JioStar, which eliminated the competitive bidding dynamic that previously drove up broadcast rights values.

The consolidation of broadcasting power has led to a projected decrease in the value of future ICC broadcast deals, impacting national cricket boards like CSA. The success of the SA20 and the IPL further demonstrates the changing priorities of broadcasters and the growing appeal of franchise cricket. CSA recently generated R600 million from four T20 Internationals against India, exceeding the revenue from four Test matches against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, illustrating the current financial advantage of shorter formats.

While Moseki is confident about securing a broadcast deal for the England tour, it is anticipated to be less lucrative than previous arrangements, reflecting the new realities of the cricket broadcasting market. The long-term financial implications of these changes are significant, and CSA is bracing for a potential cash crunch as the domestic structure remains unchanged





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