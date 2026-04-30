Crystal Palace Dominate Shakhtar Donetsk in Conference League Semifinal First Leg

Crystal Palace take a commanding 3-1 lead in their Conference League semifinal tie against Shakhtar Donetsk, thanks to goals from Sarr, Kamada, and Strand Larsen. The Eagles are now favorites to reach the final.

Crystal Palace secured a significant advantage in their quest for a place in the UEFA Conference League final, defeating Shakhtar Donetsk 3-1 in the first leg of their semifinal clash held in Poland on Thursday.

This victory marks a pivotal moment for the Eagles, representing a strong performance in their inaugural season competing in European football. The goals came from Ismaila Sarr, who continues to be a prolific scorer this season, Daichi Kamada, demonstrating his attacking prowess, and Jorgen Strand Larsen, a recent club-record signing who made an immediate impact off the bench. Despite a determined effort from Shakhtar Donetsk, the Ukrainian league leaders, Crystal Palace’s superior resources and clinical finishing proved decisive.

Shakhtar Donetsk’s participation in European competitions is a testament to their resilience, continuing to compete at a high level despite the ongoing challenges and displacement caused by the conflict in Ukraine. However, the disparity in financial backing and squad depth between the two teams was evident throughout the match. Crystal Palace took the lead through Ismaila Sarr, capitalizing on a well-worked move involving Jean-Philippe Mateta and Yeremy Pino.

Sarr’s 18th goal of the season, with eight coming in the Conference League, set the tone for the match. Shakhtar responded with a period of sustained pressure, eventually finding an equalizer early in the second half. This goal, however, served as a wake-up call for Oliver Glasner’s side, igniting a renewed sense of urgency and attacking intent. The Palace goalkeeper was forced into a series of crucial saves, denying Shakhtar from extending their lead.

The turning point came from a series of long throws from Chris Richards, which caused chaos in the Shakhtar defense. The first led to a double save from Dmytro Riznyk, denying both Sarr and Mateta, with Mateta also hitting the post. The second throw ultimately resulted in Kamada scoring a crucial goal, drilling the ball past Riznyk after a favorable deflection.

Crystal Palace continued to press for a decisive advantage, and their efforts were rewarded with a third goal courtesy of Jorgen Strand Larsen. The Norwegian forward, who joined Palace for a substantial fee in February, showcased his composure and skill, cutting inside and delicately chipping the onrushing Riznyk. This goal effectively sealed the victory for Palace, giving them a comfortable two-goal cushion heading into the second leg.

Manager Oliver Glasner praised the impact of his substitutes, particularly Strand Larsen, and emphasized that this is only the first step towards reaching the final. The Eagles are now firm favorites to progress to the final, where they will face either Rayo Vallecano or Strasbourg in Leipzig on May 27th.

A victory in the Conference League would represent a historic achievement for Crystal Palace, adding a second major trophy to their cabinet following their surprising FA Cup final appearance against Manchester City last season. Glasner, who will be leaving the club at the end of the season, also highlighted the exceptional spirit and character within the team, attributing their success to the strong bond among the players.

The team’s performance demonstrates a remarkable transformation, building on the momentum generated from their FA Cup run and establishing themselves as a force to be reckoned with in European football





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Crystal Palace Shakhtar Donetsk Conference League Football UEFA Ismaila Sarr Daichi Kamada Jorgen Strand Larsen Oliver Glasner

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