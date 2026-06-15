Crystal Palace Appoints Pierre Sage as New Manager Following Conference League Triumph

Crystal Palace has hired Pierre Sage as their new manager after Oliver Glasner's departure. Sage, who previously managed Lens, led them to a second-place Ligue 1 finish and a French Cup victory, earning Manager of the Year. He aims to continue Palace's upward trajectory following their Conference League win and first FA Cup title.

Crystal Palace has appointed Pierre Sage as their new manager, replacing Oliver Glasner who departed after leading the club to UEFA Conference League glory. The 47-year-old French tactician arrives after a spectacular debut season with Lens , where he guided the team to a second-place finish in Ligue 1 , securing Champions League qualification, and captured the French Cup for the first time in the club's history.

His remarkable achievements earned him the Ligue 1 Manager of the Year award, making him an attractive candidate for the south London side following Glasner's exit after the Conference League final victory over Raya Vallecano. Sage expressed his enthusiasm about the new role, stating, "It's amazing to be here at Crystal Palace.

I am excited by the history of the club, and by recent seasons," and added, "Oliver Glasner achieved some amazing things, and now I have to do the same. That's why we come here with a lot of ambition. The dynamic here is really positive, and we are in this mindset too. We won last year and we want to continue in this way, in a new club, a new project, but with a lot of winning habits.

" Palace's Conference League triumph has secured them a spot in next season's Europa League, continuing the club's upward trajectory. This follows their historic FA Cup victory over Manchester City at Wembley in 2025, their first such trophy.

Chairman Steve Parish highlighted his confidence in Sage's ability to build on Glasner's legacy, saying, "I am tremendously excited to welcome Pierre, who joins us off the back of a trophy-winning season at Lens as well as a fabulous second-place finish in Ligue 1. As we move into another European campaign off the back of our success in Leipzig, I know he will give everything to target more success for our fantastic football club.

" The appointment marks a new chapter for Palace as they aim to sustain their recent success and competitive momentum in both domestic and European competitions under Sage's leadership





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Crystal Palace Pierre Sage Manager Appointment Oliver Glasner UEFA Conference League Lens Ligue 1 French Cup Steve Parish Europa League FA Cup

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